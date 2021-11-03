After the failed climate summit in Glasgow, US President Joe Biden faces tough days in Washington. The political situation in the United States was discussed in the Full Contact program by presenter Vladimir Solovyov and VGTRK correspondent in New York Valentin Bogdanov.

Valentin Bogdanov said that Tuesday is a very important day for Biden’s prospects. In America, elections are held at various levels, including the election of the governor of the state of Virginia. These elections are viewed as a kind of referendum on the confidence of Americans in the Biden administration and the Democrats in power in general.

The US Democratic Party was getting used to the fact that Virginia is their “blue” state. Democrats have served as governors of the state for the past few election cycles. In the last presidential election, Biden beat Trump by 10 percent of the vote.

It was believed that nothing bad would happen for Democrats in this state, but in recent weeks, the new Democratic candidate has faced a bunch of problems. Some of them are the consequences of Biden’s failed all-American policy: inflation, shortages of goods, migrants, an ineffective fight against the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, the Democrats ‘positions were hit hard by the recent scandal in the state when a girl was raped in the women’s restroom by a transgender who was allowed into the ladies’ room under the latest laws approved by the Democratic administrations.

The indignation of the residents of the state allowed the Republican candidate to score points, Valentin Bogdanov said.

If this goes on, then Biden and the Democrats risk losing both houses of Congress in a year.

“And then the path is already open to the presidential elections in 2024,” recalled the VGTRK correspondent.

According to polls, 44 percent of Democratic supporters do not want Biden to run for a second term. 71 percent of all Americans do not support current American domestic policies.

“People are tired of getting into their lives. Tired of being constantly taught how to raise their children. Poroshenko got burned at the time that he wanted to ban Olivier salad. This means crossing the red line.” “American salad has been banned,” concluded Valentin Bogdanov.

All editions of the Full Contact program are available on Watch.