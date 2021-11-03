An-12 plane crashed near Irkutsk. Photo: Spotting YKT / russianplanes.net

An-12 plane crashed near Irkutsk. The tragedy took place on the evening of November 3. According to preliminary information, the cargo liner, which flew from Yakutsk, disappeared during the landing approach at 19.45 local time. Going into the second circle, the plane crashed 7 kilometers from Irkutsk, near the village of Pivovarikha. Now the passage to the village is closed, traffic police posts are set up.

Presumably, there were 7 people on board. They all died. The plane flew in transit from Chukotka, with refueling in Yakutsk, carrying food. In Irkutsk, I got into a blizzard – in the evening in the city the weather deteriorated sharply, a blizzard began, no visibility. Perhaps this also became one of the reasons for the tragedy. According to preliminary data, the crashed An-12 belonged to the Belarusian airline “Grodno”. It made its first flight in 1968. We add that the aircraft is designed for the transportation of bulky and heavy cargo, equipment. The maximum payload of the aircraft is 20 tons.

An-12 plane crashed near Irkutsk. Photo: Press Service of the Government of the Irkutsk Region / TASS

Now the burning wreckage of the plane is being extinguished by firefighters. Aviation fuel spilled over an area of ​​300 square meters.

The Governor of the Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev has already left for the crash site. All the details of the tragedy are being investigated.

Correspondents of “KP” – “Irkutsk” went to the crash site, despite the fact that the entrance was blocked. Traffic police and police are on duty on the highway.

The tragedy took place on the evening of November 3. Photo: Press Service of the Government of the Irkutsk Region / TASS

EXPERT OPINION

Vadim LUKASHEVICH, independent aviation expert, candidate of technical sciences

“The crashed plane was very old”

If we are talking about an airplane, then this is a very old development, very old, more than half a century. This is the 50-60s. It was a very good plane for its time. This is the first full-fledged transport aircraft of the Antonov Design Bureau. It was the main aircraft in the 60s, in the early 70s, until the Il-76. It was the main aircraft of the military transport aviation and airborne troops. At that time, it was a normal aircraft, quite reliable. A lot of aircraft were later used for civilian purposes. The plane is good for its time. He’s old now. Il-76, which came to replace him, he already has to be replaced. There was an An-70 project, which did not go. Now there are new modifications of the Il-76 with new engines. Already the Il-76, which was supposed to replace in due time and successfully replaced the An-12, is morally outdated to a large extent.

Such An-12 has not been produced for a very long time. They fly over their resources. We need to figure out what happened there. The plane is not new, not at all modern. It lags behind the current level in terms of equipment, systems, and on-board equipment by at least two generations of military transport aircraft.

According to preliminary information, the cargo liner, which flew from Yakutsk, disappeared during the landing approach at 19.45 local time. Photo: Press Service of the Government of the Irkutsk Region / TASS

When a catastrophe occurs, three groups of causes arise at once, and they are equivalent. These are weather conditions, technical conditions and the human factor – a piloting error or improper preparation of the aircraft for departure. And then they already understand. The age of the plane itself … They fought before. It all depends, by and large, not on the number of accidents, disasters, accidents, but on the intensity of flights. At one time, since it was the only aircraft of the military transport aviation, it was operated very intensively. The catastrophe factor itself, divorced from anything else, does not mean anything yet.

