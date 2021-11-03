An alleged member of Basayev’s gang was detained in Astrakhan after his escape :: Society :: RBC

Magomed Alkhanov escaped from a psychiatric hospital on October 27, since then the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been looking for him. He was detained in connection with the attack on the Pskov paratroopers in 2000. Now the police are finding out the identity of the detained man

In Astrakhan, police officers detained a man who is believed to be a member of Shamil Basayev’s gang, Magomed Alkhanov, who had previously escaped from a psychiatric clinic. This was reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Astrakhan region.

“In the city of Astrakhan on November 2, police officers, together with colleagues from the FSB of Russia in the Astrakhan region, detained a person suspected of escaping from custody,” the Interior Ministry said. They clarified that the identity of the detainee is being established.

The fact that the detainee is presumably Alkhanov was previously reported by Interfax, citing a source. The REN TV Telegram channel publishes a photo of a detained man. The person depicted on it bears a resemblance to the one whose photo was posted by the Astrakhan Ministry of Internal Affairs after the escape.

Potential member of Basayev’s gang escaped from a mental hospital in Astrakhan



The escape of Magomed Alkhanov, who is believed to be a member of Basayev’s gang, was reported by the police on October 27. He was convicted under Art. 209 of the Criminal Code (banditry). The Interior Ministry called him a “particularly dangerous criminal.”