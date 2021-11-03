https://ria.ru/20211102/qr-kod-1757454338.html

An infectious disease specialist criticized the issuance of QR codes to those who did not go to the doctor

An infectious disease specialist criticized the issuance of QR codes to those who did not go to the doctor – RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

An infectious disease specialist criticized the issuance of QR codes to those who did not go to the doctor

Recognition of those who have had COVID-19 and did not go to doctors as patients to assign QR codes to them is not supported by WHO and is incorrect, RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T20: 45

2021-11-02T20: 45

2021-11-02T20: 46

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Recognition of those who have suffered COVID-19 and did not go to doctors as patients to assign QR codes to them is not supported by WHO and is incorrect, said Vladimir Chulanov, chief freelance infectious disease specialist of the Russian Ministry of Health. “Unfortunately, I sometimes hear conversations, what is needed for those who did not go to the hospital, who have unofficially recovered from the illness, in order to assign them the appropriate QR codes, and so on. But this position is not supported, in particular, by the World Health Organization, and this is, in principle, wrong, “Chulanov said He stressed that those who have had the disease are considered to be those who have suffered from the coronavirus. Six months after the illness, those who have been ill must undergo revaccination in order to maintain immunity in such a way as to protect themselves from new strains, Chulanov said.

