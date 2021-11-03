Angelina Jolie removed a tattoo dedicated to Brad Pitt

The star decided to erase all reminders of her ex-husband.

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie made a splash when entered the red carpet of the movie “The Eternals” with five of their children (only 17-year-old Pax was missing). The world did not subside for several days, discussing grown-up children of the actress, her outfit and unique jewelry.

But we noticed that there was one change in the star’s appearance – Angelina removed the tattoo on her arm, which was dedicated to her husband Brad Pitt. More precisely, she did not remove all the tattoos, but only the last line.

Angelina Jolie / Associated Press

Jolie’s tattoo has a very deep meaning and means the latitude and longitude of those geographical points where her six children were born.

The first number is the place in Cambodia where her eldest son Maddox was born.

The second is the place in Ethiopia, where the daughter of Zakhara was born.

The third is Namibia, where Angelina gave birth to her daughter Shiloh.

Fourth – Vietnam – the birthplace of her son Pax Thien.

Fifth and sixth – the place in France, where the twins Knox and Vivien were born.

The seventh line on Jolie’s hand previously marked Brad Pitt’s birthplace in Oklahoma.

Previously, her tattoo looked like this:

Angelina Jolie / Getty Images

This tattoo was one of three dedicated to her ex-husband. It is also known that there is also a lace pattern on Jolie’s body, which she stuffed on the inner side of the thigh. The pattern means the letters WB written by the international radiotelephone code, the initials of Brad Pitt’s full name are William Bradley.

Also in 2016, rumors began to surface about problems in the Jolie-Pitt family. Around this period, a huge tattoo appeared on Angelina’s body, many associate it with just a bad relationship in a couple. The fact is that the tattoo symbolizes prosperity, love and good luck. She stuffed it in Cambodia, where the family was then. Brad Pitt filled himself with a similar pattern, but only under the chest.

Angelina Jolie / Getty Images

