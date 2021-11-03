Another episode was added to Ivan Safronov in the final charge

An episode was added to the final charge under the article on treason, brought against the adviser of the head of Roscosmos, former special correspondent of Kommersant and Vedomosti, Ivan Safronov, connected with the indirect transfer of information about the activities of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria to the University of Zurich and German intelligence through a political scientist Demuri Voronina. His former lawyer Ivan Pavlov wrote about this in his Telegram channel. Ivan Safronov does not plead guilty to any of the charges.

“In addition to the episode with the transfer of information to the“ representative of the Czech intelligence ”, another one appeared: according to the investigation, in December 2015, Safronov conveyed to the political scientist Demuri Voronin some information about the activities of the RF Armed Forces in Syria, which he, in turn, forwarded to representatives of the Zurich University of Switzerland and the BND (Federal intelligence service.— “B”) Germany. According to the FSB, the transmitted information could be used to analyze the actions of Russian troops in Syria. According to the prosecution, Voronin paid Safronov a reward of $ 248 for this information, ”wrote Mr. Pavlov. He recalled that Demuri Voronin, who has dual citizenship of Russia and Germany, was arrested in the case of treason in Moscow in February 2021.

“I can say that Safronov completely denies guilt on the charges brought against him. According to our position, what the investigators considered treason was in fact the usual job of a journalist, ”said Dmitry Talantov, the lawyer of Ivan Safronov.

Yesterday, November 1, it became known that the FSB had completed an investigation into Ivan Safronov. At the same time, according to Kommersant sources close to the investigation, the senior investigator for especially important cases of the FSB Directorate Alexander Chaban brought the final version of the charge of high treason (Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) to Ivan Safronov against Ivan Safronov. One of the lawyers, Dmitry Talantov, noted that “some changes in the configuration of the prosecution took place in the case,” but did not specify which ones.

More details – in the material of “Kommersant” “Ivan Safronov was presented with changes.”