Armenian President Sargsyan named Pashinyan at the Glasgow summit

Armenian President brutally humiliated at the Glasgow summit

Armenian President Sargsyan was named Pashinyan at the Glasgow summit

Armenian President brutally humiliated at the Glasgow summit

At the climate conference in Glasgow, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian was mistakenly named Pashinyan by the name of the country's prime minister.

2021-11-02T23: 15

2021-11-02T23: 15

2021-11-02T23: 43

in the world

UN

glasgow (city)

Armen Sargsyan

Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian was mistakenly named by the name of the Prime Minister Pashinyan at the climate conference in Glasgow. The speech of the world leaders was broadcast on the web page of the 26th session of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26). The Chairman stated that he was glad to welcome “the President of Armenia. Armen Pashinyan “. “Thank you, Mr. Chairman. My name is Sargsyan,” said the Armenian leader who came to the rostrum and continued his speech.

glasgow (city)

2021

in the world, un, glasgow (city), armen sarkisyan, nikol pashinyan