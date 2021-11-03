At the airport of Nizhny Novgorod, 18 passengers applied for medical assistance

https://ria.ru/20211102/aeroport-1757467089.html

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Eighteen passengers sought medical help at the airport of Nizhny Novgorod, no one needed hospitalization, said the Minister of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod Region David Melik-Guseinov. According to him, at the airport of Nizhny Novgorod, where 41 aircraft were received, flying to Moscow, but forced to land at an alternate airfield because of the fog in the capital, employees of disaster medicine were on duty all day. “18 adults applied for medical assistance … – change in blood pressure. Assistance was provided on the spot, they did not need hospitalization,” the minister wrote on Instagram. Previously, they were published on social networks Numerous videos filmed with mobile phones on airplanes of various airlines, where passengers say that they are not allowed to leave the planes on the runway in Nizhny Novgorod for 6-8 hours and are not given food or water. Those who got into the airport building complain about the cramped conditions and lack of food. Investigators of the Investigative Committee on transport are investigating the circumstances of long delays in flights at the Nizhny Novgorod airport, which is why people began to complain of feeling unwell. The Nizhny Novgorod Regional Department of Rospotrebnadzor announced that it is ready to provide advice and assistance in drawing up claims against the air carrier for passengers of aircraft forced to land in Nizhny Novgorod due to flight delays due to weather conditions in Moscow.

