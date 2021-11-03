Avoid cryptocurrencies in 2022, but invest in hedge funds and real estate – JPMorgan

Cfnc: “The bearish dynamics of the dollar today is due to the fact that tapering is widely expected …”

..

The whole thing turns out to be in tapering … And then I almost broke my head – what, I think, caused the dynamics of the bear … But that’s the point, waiting for tapering …

What did I remember about Godot .. Someone of him was the same …. I was expecting ..

Uf ^: .. to receive an electronic notification of the assignment of the TIN

www.rbc.ru/society/03/11/2021/61828ef39a79474c336b28e0?from=newsfeed

Uf ^: signs of the economy of the 3rd Reich

Uf ^: with ambitious goals

Uf ^: zombies legally incapacitated children!

The child is the property of the Russian Federation and his legal representative, how is that?

the concept of god and children in church law, for a photo with a naked booty near the temple trouble

Jannbel: falcons fell from heaven 20 times in a year

Forex Guru: what do you carry?)

Forex Guru: uranium rushing

https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/ccj?mod=mw_quote_recentlyviewed

Avatar: let’s hear the pros with 18 years of experience who have never done anything else in their life)

Avatar: buy uranium

Cfnc: Avatar (17:34), https://foxtime.ru/pochemu-uran-vrashhaetsya-retrogradno-da-eshhe-i-na-boku/

Cfnc: This monster FH has enough funds

Forex Guru: Why do I need uranium, I have options on the camera, you fool.

Forex Guru: the fact that uranium will grow it became clear to me a long time ago, how all this fuss with ESG began

Forex Guru: Diageo will build the first malt whiskey distillery in China.

Now the whiskey will be Chinese. Take a bottle of Johnnie Walrer, and it says “Made in China”.

Avatar: abaldet) this is news) diageo buy or what are you doing?)

Cfnc: Take a bottle of Johnnie Walrer …

…

This one is definitely Chinese)))

ViDan: Avatar (17:34), … and a box in your pocket.

ViDan: Forex Guru (17:42),

Gora …, Idea to buy Johnnie Walrer, tell me, you definitely haven’t tried it? …)))

Forex Guru: a typo, it’s clear. use at least occasionally the brain for its intended purpose.

ViDan: Forex Guru (18:09), You can’t just joke …

Cfnc: Chinese

Avatar: to the gold fund pf – “it became clear to me for a long time that uranium will grow …” – “why do I need uranium …” – this is the highest pelotage .. maximum level ..

Forex Guru: for you, you rotten idiot, I will explain – this is the largest uranium mining company for which there are liquid options.

Avatar: Forex Guru (18:29), it became clear to you long ago that uranium will grow and you bought options a long time ago, I understand .. and you tell us about it now here on the Forex forum .. on the fact of uranium growth .. clear) now specify .. why do we know all this?) if uranium is too late to buy and it is not necessary and options are not about forex at all ..)

ViDan: Cfnc (17:48), Nobody believed in Japanese whiskey either, however- : Cfnc (17:48), Nobody believed in Japanese whiskey either, however- “… at the end of 2014, the Japanese single malt Yamazaki was recognized as the best whiskey in the world.”

– = –

The Chinese will surpass usseh for a sweet soul …)))

Jannbel: ViDan (18:39), Duc all drink for two like elite alcohol.

Avatar: and .. as far as I understand, options should be used correctly for hedging existing positions and not for main trading) if you have known for a long time that uranium will grow, why didn’t you just buy uranium or, for example, uranium futures?) I would understand if you were shorting uranium and thus insured yourself by buying an option at the same time)

Forex Guru: in short, because you are dumb. that’s all the explanation. and about options and about futures, who are able to read and reflect what they have read, everything here has already read about it. but for you to explain, do not respect yourself. I told you everything over the weekend. you put yourself down. sit there.

Shtirlic: I wonder how our market will open on Friday. Apparently Powell will say again tomorrow that inflation is temporary and it is too early to cut incentives.

Cfnc: ViDan (18:39), tell me who didn’t believe it?) You read the story … Suntory, the word Kakubin googled))

Yamasaki single malt I drink for a long time and with pleasure

Sea: And what about now the whiskey from the Polish Army, they are Volkers, Chivases, Jameson always well forged?

ViDan: Cfnc (19:34), Taki Suntory and was first released in Japan only in 1929.

That’s just the Japanese did not happen to be.

The others seem to be everything from the White Horse to Ardbeg Corrivrekan …

Sea: ViDan (19:48), Here are the ones on. Suntory is a good company, everything they do from 12 years old is grain good.

Avatar: from the goura, it blows straight with some kind of British aristocracy .. a certain image of a scientist billionaire with super-accurate forecasts is guessed)

Jannbel: ViDan (19:48), 1932 if I’m not mistaken … in the whiskey museum there is such a sign, although I could be wrong. The museum is cool, Crimean tasters are far away.

ViDan: Avatar (19:52), Given the sophisticated communication style, yes ….!

Aristocrat!

Sea: Less than 1 hour to Fedka and Jeromka.

Hmm, everyone is waiting for something.

Jannbel: Sea (20:01), pigeons .. joke.

Sea: Avatar (19:52), Forex Guru (19:11), Oh how)

This is how it happens San, sometimes you are kuyami at Avatar, and he calls you so tenderly, with British aristocracy.

Sea: Jannbel (20:02), Deep-fried)

Cfnc: ViDan (19:48), that’s what I’m talking about. Almost a hundred years. In Japan, the coffee is excellent too. They are very sensitive to taste.

Sea: GLAZGO COP26

It is now covered with delight by the entire world press. In particular, dailymail.co.uk took on the hard work of counting private jets comfortably transporting some of the world’s most advanced environmentalists to the event. : GLAZGO COP26It is now covered with delight by the entire world press. In particular, dailymail.co.uk took on the hard work of counting private jets comfortably transporting some of the world’s most advanced environmentalists to the event. According to the newspaper’s estimates, private jets arrive in Glasgow at 50 a day, and today their number is about 400. Naturally, everyone is asking the question: what then is the meaning of the great struggle for the environment? 400 small reagents during this campaign ate kerosene, like an aviation regiment over the summer, when the weather is good and regular flights go almost every day without interruptions on Saturday and Sunday. So many cows in India make fun of somewhere in a year, depending on what to feed, but we do not know for sure the local diets. Therefore, Mr. Jeff Bezos had to come to the summit on foot, like a pilgrim.

In general, as always, this is all-pzd and a provocation.

Jannbel: Well, from the news of the week, this is the suicide of the former director of the Tajik aluminum plant. At one time he was a genius of the Soviet economy, a production worker, and even Chernomyrdin has a rest as a specialist with the construction of a gas complex.

Uf ^: Article 207.1 of the Criminal Code describes public distribution knowingly

false information about circumstances that pose a threat to life and safety

citizens. The maximum punishment for it is up to three years in prison.

Article 207.2 concerns the public dissemination of knowingly false information of public importance, which entailed grave consequences. When death comes

person or grave consequences, it provides for punishment of up to five years in prison.

Uf ^: and it all started with cookies ..

Uf ^: On November 4, a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State will be held

Of the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State for 2021-2023 “, including 28 sectoral

allied programs, as well as the updated Military Doctrine and the Concept of Migration Policy

Uf ^: soon there will be one place where they will be allowed without a code, a crematorium, but this is not certain

all road junctions are designed for mobile checkpoints

marker: let’s fly?)

Jannbel: how soon?

Jannbel: Roszdravnadzor against anti-vaccination : Roszdravnadzor against anti-vaccination Article 207.1 of the Criminal Code describes the public dissemination of knowingly false information about circumstances that pose a threat to the life and safety of citizens. The maximum punishment for it is up to three years in prison. Article 207.2 concerns the public dissemination of knowingly false information of public importance, which entailed grave consequences. In the event of a person’s death or serious consequences, it provides for a punishment of up to five years in prison. Read more on RBC:

https://www.rbc.ru/society/03/11/2021/6182c0829a7947611503cad6?from=from_main_3

marker: AYX bastard, fix yourself above 77.24)

marker: The state will hit the ruble: The purchase of currency on the exchange will increase to a historical record

https://www.finanz.ru/novosti/valyuty/gosudarstvo-udarit-po-rublyu-skupku-valyuty-na-birzhe-uvelichat-do-istoricheskogo-rekorda-1030931152

marker: well, sho they visited there, translate pliz)

CB_: win11, kanesh, it turned out to be a rare gamma) I use it for a month, the number of bugs and other keri is impressive

CB_: we saved the tester, it looks like

CB_: NS

marker: CB_ (21:15), I haven’t decided to go yet)

Sea: Uf ^ (20:57), By the way, today I was at the Troyekurovsky cemetery, the general was buried, the honor was high, there was a guard of honor, 30 people and the Ros Guard and all the cases.

The crematorium works fine there, burn it without a QR code, but then, sorry, take the urn home.