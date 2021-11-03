AvtoVAZ sales fell by a third due to a shortage of microchips :: Autonews

AvtoVAZ sold 25,573 Lada passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia in October this year. As stated in the message of the company (available from Autonews), this figure is 30.9% less than the figures for the same period last year. Such results in AvtoVAZ were explained by the shortage of electronic components faced by leading automakers around the world. Moreover, this figure is 48.7% more than in the previous month.

As for the sales results for ten months of this year, they amounted to 294,422 vehicles. This is 11.2% higher compared to the same period last year.

“According to the company, the brand retains its leadership in the Russian market,” – emphasized in AvtoVAZ.

Lada Vesta became the best-selling car of AvtoVAZ last month. In October, the Russians purchased 10,261 of these vehicles. At the moment, the Vesta family includes a sedan and a station wagon, which also have “high” Cross modifications. The cars were equipped with 1.6-liter engines with a capacity of 106 and 113 horsepower, as well as a 122-horsepower 1.8-liter engine. The units work together with a five-speed “mechanics” or a variator. In addition, the model has a Sport modification. This modification received a 145-horsepower 1.8-liter engine.

The second place is taken by Lada Granta (7,273 family cars sold). The car is available with 1.6-liter engines with 87, 98 and 106 horsepower. Transmissions – five-speed “mechanics”, “robot” or four-speed “automatic”. In the spring of this year, Lada Granta also received an upgraded 8-valve power unit. The motor develops 90 forces and 143 Nm of torque.

The first three are closed by Largus – the cumulative sales of passenger versions and vans were 3,937 vehicles. The standard Largus is offered with a new 1.6-liter 8-valve engine that develops 90 hp. with. and 143 Nm of torque, which replaced the previous 87-horsepower unit. Plus, the updated Lada Largus was equipped with a 16-valve 1.6-liter unit with a capacity of 106 horsepower.

Earlier, the Volzhsky Automobile Plant recognized the problems with the shortage of electronic components, which faced almost all automakers around the world. At the same time, AvtoVAZ stressed that they are taking a number of measures to get out of the difficult situation as soon as possible. As told at the plant, one of the important tasks was the search for interchangeable parts.

“A considerable share of the responsibility lies with electronic engineers, because you can’t just take the first similar microcircuit that comes across and replace it with the one that has disappeared. The environment in the car is very harmful for them. This is a kind of engineering riddle, ”explained Vladimir Alexandrov, head of the hardware design department of the brand.

