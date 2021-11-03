Belarusian route: how migrants from Iraq get to the EU through Minsk | World Events – Estimates and Forecasts from Germany and Europe | DW

First of all, the numbers: since the beginning of October, the Polish border services have recorded 11,300 attempts to illegally enter the country from Belarus. In total, about 23,000 such attempts have been registered this year. Once in Poland, many migrants seek to reach the German border. According to the German police, 4,900 migrants illegally entered the FRG through Belarus and Poland in October – twice as many as in September.

This year, the German police registered 7,300 unauthorized attempts to enter the country along the Belarusian route, which arose after the ruler of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced in the spring that he would no longer stop illegal immigrants heading to the EU. By what means do migrants get to Minsk, and where are they from?

Where do migrants come from?

Most of the illegal migrants trying to get to the European Union through Belarus are Iraqi citizens. Less common among them are residents of Syria, Congo and Cameroon. They arrive in the capital of Belarus mainly from three cities on the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil, Shiladze and Sulaimaniyah – under pressure from the EU, Iraq has canceled direct flights to Minsk from Baghdad since August.

According to local travel agencies, migrants also travel to Belarus via Dubai, Turkey, Lebanon and Ukraine. The number of direct flights to Minsk from Beirut, Damascus and the Jordanian capital Amman has also noticeably increased.

How much does it cost to get to the EU

According to various estimates, a trip to the EU costs from 12 thousand to 15 thousand euros – this amount includes a visa, a flight to Minsk and money for smuggling guides for a land transport to Europe. An employee of one of the travel agencies in Baghdad, on condition of anonymity, told DW that the Belarusian consulate in the city of Erbil “transferred the visa processing to a number of travel agencies.”

Until recently, his travel agency also handled Belarusian visas, but no longer accepts applications. “I don’t want to jeopardize my business,” explains DW’s source. It usually takes between five days and two weeks to complete a visa, he said.

How to get a Belarusian visa

Several other sources confirmed to DW that now applications for obtaining Belarusian visas are accepted not by the Belarusian embassy in Iraq, but by Belarusian diplomatic missions in other countries. On Youtube you can find a video of the Russian company “Made in Russia 24”, which says that citizens of Syria and Iraq can no longer enter Belarus as tourists by invitation if it bears a stamp put at the airport of departure.

Document verification at the German-Polish border in Frankfurt an der Oder

The company, which, among other things, offers services for obtaining Belarusian tourist visas, explains that now this requires a so-called “visa sticker”, which can be obtained at the embassies of Belarus. Visas to Iraqi citizens are issued by the Belarusian diplomatic department in Ankara.

The Belsat TV channel broadcasting from Poland to Belarus, citing a message from the local Internet portal KYKY.org, reports that twelve travel agencies in the country received tacit permission to issue visas to foreigners.

“Take the opportunity”

In Istanbul, the VIP Grub passport and visa service advertises its services: it promises to bring its clients to Europe “in the traditional way”, adding that “Europe needs foreign workers.” “European Airlines alone. 1.2 million refugees needed. Take the opportunity. Pay us on arrival,” says VIP Grub’s Facebook ad.

The companies registered in the EU are currently leasing the planes of the Belarusian national airline Belavia. EU foreign ministers want to stop this practice and are considering the possibility of imposing penalties.

“Belavia Airlines offers direct flights to Minsk from Istanbul, Dubai and other cities. You just need to get there. It’s a little more expensive, but still possible,” says DW Baghdad tour operator.

Rent a plane? No problem

Ireland is the center for the leasing of aircraft – Irish companies operate more than half of all leased aircraft in the world. Some firms still lease planes to the Belarusian air carrier Belavia, which in turn uses them to deliver migrants to the EU’s borders.

Irish companies say they are obliged to lease aircraft in accordance with previous agreements. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Covene said that his country supports the sanctions against Belarus, but they do not apply to the previously concluded lease agreements.

Other airlines such as Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines have much stricter passenger control procedures. But as the Baghdad travel agency notes, it is often difficult to determine the true nature of travel. “Hundreds of Iraqis fly to Turkey and Dubai every day. It is impossible to determine which of them intends to go to Belarus,” the agency’s representative explains.

