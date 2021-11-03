Benedict Cumberbatch could have played the worst villain in the MCU

Everything that Marvel Studios does in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is somehow related to the Infinity saga, which began with “Iron Man” 2008 year.

Even with all the successes in this arena, it took time and effort to find the right people for the right roles, which led to the creation of interesting stories that began to emerge over the years.

At some point, Robert Downey Jr. talked about the role of Victor von Doom in the film. “Fantastic Four”; other rumors indicated that Zooey Deschanel might have played the Wasp in place of Evangeline Lilly.

Now, thanks to the new book, we have learned another interesting detail. Excerpt from The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch almost played Malekith in the film Thor 2: The Kingdom of Darkness 2013.

The actor admitted that he became an MCU fan before first meeting for the role of Malekith, although he was not as familiar with Marvel comics at the time. He also had friends who had already excelled in the MCU, such as Loki performer Tom Hiddleston, who describes himself as “intoxicated” with everything the franchise brought to the big screen.

I had friends whom I supported in the person of Tom [Хиддлстона], and I was as intoxicated as everyone else, with a mixture of humor and scale of cinema, entertainment. I knew more about the cinematic universe than the comic book universe.

In the end, Marvel Studios refrained from casting Cumberbatch for the villainous Thor, choosing Christopher Eccleston instead in the summer of 2012, shortly before production of the sequel began. The antagonist is considered one of the worst in the MCU.