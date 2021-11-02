Biden criticized Russia and China for position on COP26

Photo: EPA / Vostock-photo

Moscow. November 2. INTERFAX.RU – US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Russia and China made a mistake, as they did not contribute enough to the COP26 climate change conference.

“To be honest, I think it was a big mistake for China not to appear on COP26 (Chinese President Xi Jinping did not arrive at the conference – IF). The same applies to Russia, “Biden said at a press conference at COP26.

According to the American president, “the whole world looked at China and wondered what contribution it made.”

“China has missed an opportunity to influence people around the world and people here at COP26,” Biden added.

According to him, “the only and main thing that attracts the attention of the world is the climate problem. Everywhere … from Iceland to Australia, and this is a huge problem.”

“And they (China – IF) were eliminated. The same applies to Putin and Russia. The tundra is burning, really burning. They have a serious climate problem, and they are silent when it comes to doing something about it, “he said.

The COP26 Climate Change Conference began in Glasgow on October 31st and runs through November 12th. Representatives from nearly 200 countries are expected to attend.