Biden on the tundra and Putin, accusations against Pfizer. The main thing for the night :: Society :: RBC

Biden is not happy with the absence of Putin and Xi Jinping at the climate summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that the United States increase the number of diplomats for the sake of visas, what violations were committed in clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine – in a review by RBC

Biden criticized Putin and Xi Jinping for absence from climate summit

At the climate summit in Glasgow, US President Joe Biden criticized Russia for not “showing up” at the event, although it claims to be world leadership. President Vladimir Putin, according to Biden, is literally “burning tundra”, but he is “silent about the desire to do anything.” According to Biden, the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping made the same “big mistake”.

Russia at the UN climate summit was represented by a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk. The representatives of Russia intend to raise three issues at the conference: the parameters of forest-climatic projects, technological neutrality and the mechanism of mutual recognition of carbon units. Vladimir Putin did not travel to Glasgow, but recorded a video message for a conference on forestry and land use.



Foreign Ministry invited the United States to send more diplomats to Russia

Russia invites the United States to send additional diplomats to its consulate in the country to normalize the provision of consular services to Russians. This was announced by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. According to him, the current level of diplomatic relations is unacceptable and may be “more dangerous than a nuclear war.” Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov proposed to improve relations between the countries by lifting all mutual restrictions on diplomatic presence.