Biden said at the climate summit that Putin’s “tundra is on fire”

The President of the United States considers the refusal of the leadership of the Russian Federation and the PRC from full-time attendance at the G20 and COP26 to be a mistake

The refusal of the leadership of Russia and China to attend the G20 summit and the Climate Change Conference was a mistake. So says US President Joe Biden. He said that there is no information from Russian leader Vladimir Putin about what he is going to do on the climate, writes RIA Novosti. The head of the White House criticized China, which, in his opinion, claims to be a world leader, but de facto does not participate in such forums as the G20.

“It’s the same with Putin in Russia. His tundra is on fire. His tundra is literally on fire. He has very serious problems with the climate, but he is silent about the desire to do anything, “- said Biden.

Earlier, the US President has already said that the disappointment at the end of the G20 summit in Rome in terms of the climate agenda is associated with the positions of Russia and China. The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia, in an effort to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, is also relying on the unique resource of its forests. He stressed that “the preservation of forests and other natural ecosystems is one of the key components of international efforts to solve the problem of global warming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” Putin said that the Russian Federation is taking the most serious measures to preserve forests.

