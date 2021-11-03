Biden said that Putin’s “tundra is on fire”

US President Joe Biden, following the climate summit in Glasgow, again criticized Russia and China for the fact that their leaders did not attend the forum in person. He said this at a press conference in Glasgow, reports The New York Times.

Photo: White House

Biden said that China claims to be a world leader, but does not actually participate in such forums. He called it a “big mistake.”

“It’s the same with Putin. His tundra is on fire. His tundra is literally on fire. He has serious problems with the climate, but he was silent about the desire to do anything, ”- said Biden.

Earlier, Biden had already criticized Russia and China for the fact that their leaders did not attend the G20 summit in Rome and the climate conference in Glasgow in person. He also expressed disappointment that Russia and China have not made stronger commitments to tackle climate change.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will not speak at the climate summit in Glasgow, but recorded a video message to the participants of one of the conference sessions.

“The President, unfortunately, will not speak, because there is no possibility of participation in Glasgow by videoconference. Nevertheless, within the framework of the climate change summit in Glasgow, there will be a conference on forestry and land use management, and the president has already recorded a video message to the participants of this conference, ”said Peskov.