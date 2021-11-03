https://ria.ru/20211103/potok-1757520681.html

New launch date for Nord Stream 2 announced

Bloomberg announced the postponement of the launch of Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

New launch date for Nord Stream 2 announced

Russia may need several more months to launch Nord Stream 2, Bloomberg writes. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T12: 24

2021-11-03T12: 24

2021-11-03T12: 37

economy

Ukraine

Berlin (city)

USA

Angela Merkel

Alexander Novak

European Commission

Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/04/1753048617_0:266:3072:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_b0ab4d7d631d4a383d60db9eb3a3a99a.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Russia may need several more months to launch Nord Stream 2, writes Bloomberg. As the media clarifies, the German federal network agency, after receiving documents on the gas pipeline, should make a preliminary decision on certification within four months, that is, until January 8, after which it will be studied by the EC for two months: in particular, it is about checking the project’s compliance with European energy rules. Although the verdict will not be binding, the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 may drag on until May 8, as the European Commission has the right to extend the consideration for another two months. According to Bloomberg, there should be no problems in Germany itself with approving the pipeline: Angela Merkel’s government has always supported the project, despite criticism from the United States, Ukraine and some EU countries. It is assumed that with its possible successor, SPD candidate Olaf Scholz, there will be no changes: his party also advocated the construction of the pipeline. Nord Stream 2 stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The construction was completed on September 10 and the process of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator is underway. It will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will evaluate it. The whole process can take several months. Berlin has already received a full package of necessary documents from Moscow.

https://ria.ru/20211026/sertifikatsiya-1756400451.html

https://ria.ru/20211031/ukraina-1757019160.html

Ukraine

Berlin (city)

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/04/1753048617_343 0:3072:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_999fa1e10321dc3c48c5e8b1e7e0a638.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, ukraine, berlin (city), usa, angela merkel, alexander novak, european commission, ministry of energy of the russian federation (minenergo of russia), nord stream 2, nord stream 2 ag, olaf scholz