BMJ: Phase 3 trials of Pfizer vaccine were fabricated – Gazeta.Ru

British Science Journal BMJ writes about the partial falsification of the results of the third phase of trials of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The magazine cites the story of former Ventavia Research Group employee Brooke Jenson, who tested the vaccine. She provided reporters with documents confirming errors in the management of the laboratory that tested the drug, violations regarding the safety of study participants, problems with entering data on severe side effects, a lack of staff, inadequate monitoring of patients.

According to Jenson, data falsification in order to achieve the desired result was openly discussed at the company’s internal meetings.

The specialist reported the violations to the Food and Drug Administration under the US Department of Health. She was fired on the same day, and the regulator soon registered the vaccine.

Earlier in South Korea, a month and a half after being vaccinated against coronavirus died teenager.