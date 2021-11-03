BMW Increases Profits 50% Despite Falling Sales Due To Shortages

The tactics of many automakers in the face of limited access to semiconductor components predictably boiled down to focusing on the production of the most expensive models, and BMW was no exception in this sense. The Bavarian company in the last quarter was able to increase profits by 50% while the volume of sales of cars fell by 12%.

A larger competitor in the person of Mercedes-Benz, we recall, in the same period reduced the volume of car deliveries by 30%, so it can be argued that the semiconductor crisis affected BMW to a lesser extent. The Bavarian automaker was able to deliver less than 600 thousand cars in the third quarter, which is 12% less than the results of the same period last year. Profit before taxes for the same period increased by 50% to 2.9 billion euros, exceeding analysts’ expectations by almost 400 million euros.

BMW CFO Nicolas Peter called the situation in the current fiscal year more stable and profitable for the company, citing continued strong demand. In his opinion, market participants will not be able to overcome the deficit of components in this calendar year. Recall that Japanese automakers recently expressed hope that the situation with the supply of chips will begin to improve in December, and by March they will be able to compensate for some of the losses in supply volumes caused by the shortage of chips. Two of Europe’s largest automakers, Volkswagen AG and Stellantis NV, share timid optimism.