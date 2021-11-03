https://ria.ru/20211103/samolet-1757616604.html

Boeing 747 landed at Novosibirsk airport with burning engine

A Boeing 747 with a burning engine landed at the Novosibirsk Tolmachevo airport. The portal ngs.ru writes about this. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. A Boeing 747 with a burning engine landed at the Novosibirsk Tolmachevo airport. The portal ngs.ru writes about it. The aircraft belongs to the Belgian cargo airline ASL Airlines. Initially, it was heading to the Chinese city of Qingdao. On departure, the plane had problems with the left engine. Eyewitnesses noticed flashes of fire and heard loud bangs. Firefighters met on the runway of the Boeing 747. It is clarified that there were no casualties. The technical condition of the aircraft is being checked.

