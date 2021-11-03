Boeing 747 landed at Novosibirsk airport with burning engine

https://ria.ru/20211103/samolet-1757616604.html

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. A Boeing 747 with a burning engine landed at the Novosibirsk Tolmachevo airport. The portal ngs.ru writes about it. The aircraft belongs to the Belgian cargo airline ASL Airlines. Initially, it was heading to the Chinese city of Qingdao. On departure, the plane had problems with the left engine. Eyewitnesses noticed flashes of fire and heard loud bangs. Firefighters met on the runway of the Boeing 747. It is clarified that there were no casualties. The technical condition of the aircraft is being checked.

18:18 03.11.2021 (updated: 19:02 11/03/2021)

Boeing 747 landed at Novosibirsk airport with burning engine

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. A Boeing 747 with a burning engine landed at the Novosibirsk Tolmachevo airport. The portal ngs.ru writes about this.

The aircraft is owned by the Belgian cargo airline ASL Airlines. Initially, it was sent to the Chinese city of Qingdao.

On departure, the plane had problems with the left engine. Eyewitnesses noticed flashes of fire and heard loud bangs.

“The aircraft commander decided to run out of fuel and return to the departure airport with the power plant turned off,” a source told RIA Novosti.

Firefighters met the Boeing 747 on the runway.

It is clarified that there are no casualties. The technical condition of the aircraft is being checked.

