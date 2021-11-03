Capital inflows into cryptocurrency investment products are on the rise

Sea: the influx is growing and their tanks are so fast …

Jannbel: “Tundra is on fire” funny … yab said the point is smeared with pepper and the dude is not in the bunker.

Forex Guru: ess !! I love the season of reports)

https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/bbby?mod=mw_quote_switch

sophisto: where are my ioban glasses, night owls)), yesterday 10 ducks, fed the migratory ones ,,, and checked five of my feeders from under a 5-liter bottle of alcohol, brought sedge-grass dogs, to the sports complex -sssr ,,, and you , what have you done useful?

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zngcf-4JKI0

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__E0-7JBFc8

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdFmwiDqtwc

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzL1616aTyM&list=RDMM&start_radio=1&rv=jdFmwiDqtwc

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iU35yDbtpbA&list=RDMM&index=2

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iU35yDbtpbA&list=RDMM&index=2

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CD0NYg0ezCA&list=RDMM&index=3

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64w9sqgj1VA&list=RDMM&index=8

sophisto: https://ru.investing.com/portfolio/?portfolioID=NTI0Ym46NW5iMW5qZTc%3D

sophisto: https://mfd.ru/marketdata/?id=5

sophisto: https://mfd.ru/marketdata/?id=5

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzZDSbiuWqs&list=RDMM&index=9

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64w9sqgj1VA&list=RDMM&index=8

sophisto: https://www.finanz.ru/novosti/valyuty/taliby-zapretili-dollary-1030928489

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hbkiz06RZ1U&list=RDMM&index=2

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGzffPCENM4&list=RDMM&index=6

sophisto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sv0Yb084fHQ&list=RDGMEMQ1dJ7wXfLlqCjwV0xfSNbA&start_radio=1&rv=8-TBZZWQHyQ

Jannbel: sophisto (03:00) hero …

kergiz: lilit .. target 4790 s500 ..

lilit: kergiz (08:58), oh yeah)

Thanks to!

lilit: and come on not final yet?

kergiz: lilit (10:08), difficult to predict .. wait))

kergiz: lilit .. Is Nikolai on the forum?

marker: Forex Guru (00:24), I was in it once))