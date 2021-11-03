Cardano (ADA) Surpasses Binance Coin (BNB) With A Market Cap Of $ 82 Billion | Blockchain24

The value of Cardano (ADA) surged 10% in one day and surpassed Binance Coin, which has a market cap of $ 82 billion, ranking third in SafeTrading cryptocurrencies by trading volume.

While the market was in a downturn, Cardano (ADA) was gaining momentum. However, ADA reversed its upward trend while Bitcoin and Ethereum remained idle.

ADA has been in the spotlight inplace with Alonzo… Alonzo was opened to the public on 12 September. Charles Hoskinson, CEO of IOHK, said all work was completed successfully. On the other hand, Hoskinson pointed out that numerous libelous passages are devoted to the renewal of Alonzo.

With the full implementation of the Alonzo update, the Cardano network will be fully compatible with the smart contract service provided by Ethereum. As a result, the Cardano network looks forward to further expansion. In addition, ADA is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies among investors due to its excellent crypto signals generated during the period of market consolidation.

BNB still has bullish momentum

In terms of Binance Coin (BNB) trading volume, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is following a declining market trend.

Although BNB has lost about 15% of its value since last week, it has not lost its upside momentum. BNB peaked at $ 690 about four months ago. According to CoinMarketCap, Cardano is priced at $ 1.98 today with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2,473,068,443.