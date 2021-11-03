Cardano Prepares to Scale With Hydra Update | Blockchain24

A tweet published by the Cardano Foundation on Monday reported that the number of Cardano (ADA) wallets has surpassed the 2 million mark. On May 22, 2021, the network reached the previous milestone of 1 million ADA wallets.

During this period, the Cardano Foundation successfully implemented the Alonzo hard fork, enabling smart contracts on its network. Meanwhile Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has shifted his focus to the wider adoption of blockchain technology in Africa. In a tweet posted last week, Hoskinson stated that 5 million students in Ethiopia are receiving IDs based on the Cardano blockchain to track academic progress.

But the technological development of Cardano, he said, is also accelerating after Alonzo. When asked about the progress of Cardano’s tier 2 scaling solution, Hydra, during the “ask me something” session on October 30, Hoskinson said:

“We’re going to continue to commit resources to Hydra, and we’ve been trying to define some teams so that we can parallelize the workflow because this project has a high commercial priority. And it will be very important that we can offload the large amount of transactional traffic that will come from all deployed applications. “

Layer 2 solutions run on top of an established protocol to improve network performance. Meanwhile, sharding in the Cardano context involves transferring off-chain transactions to staking pools or Hydra nodes without splitting the ledger itself. In theory, suppose each Hydra node can process 1,000 transactions per second, and there are 1,000 such nodes. In this case, the entire Cardano network can process up to 1 million transactions per second – assuming linear scaling. The Hydra project is still in the research and development stage, the exact launch date is unknown.