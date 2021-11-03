Chery QQ of the new generation became the first model of the iCar sub-brand – Auto Review

The Chery QQ hatchback, announced in the summer, is completely declassified and is ready to start sales in the PRC market. In the third generation, the “cuckoo” completely changed its concept: if earlier it was an inexpensive five-door class A + (originally copied from the Daewoo Matiz model), now it is an even more miniature three-door with electric traction.

Chery was clearly impressed by the market success of the Wuling Mini EV microcar, which entered the market in the summer of 2020 and immediately became the most popular electric car in the Chinese market: 329 thousand cars were sold in the first full year of sales! Therefore, the new Chery QQ repeats the small Wuling in literally everything – from body shape and doors to performance. There was a clone of Matiz – became a copy of Wulin.

But in terms of marketing, Chery decided to go further than competitors and created a separate ecosystem for the “cuckoo” under the iCar brand: its logo flaunts on the steering wheel, although the company’s emblems are still familiar on the body. iCar is a separate network of small showrooms throughout China (1,300 points have already been created!), a car subscription system and a separate online application for all owners (not only subscribers), which allows you to connect to the car via cloud services. And only in the first day of work through this application, 63 thousand applications were submitted for Chery QQ!

So, the new three-door is 2980 mm long, 1496 mm wide and 1637 mm high, and the wheelbase is 1960 mm. The difference from the analogue of the Wuling brand is no more than the length of a finger in every dimension. Almost flat body panels, a minimum of decor, a tall trunk sill, miniature 12-inch wheels – everything is like a blueprint. Is that the optics of Chery QQ looks more interesting, and instead of lamps, diodes are installed. There are six pastel body colors to choose from.

The salon is extremely utilitarian. Chery’s instrument display is color (instead of monochrome at Wulin’s), and it also displays the radio and mp3 player settings: there is no separate remote control, only buttons on the steering wheel are responsible for controlling the “music”. The steering column is not adjustable, the role of the glove box is played by two pockets on the front panel.

Air conditioning and the only driver’s airbag are paid options, which are loaded with parking sensors and a rear-view camera. Formally, the salon is four-seater, but in this case only a laptop will fit in the trunk. For transportation of luggage, the separate backrests of the back row can be folded (Wuling has a one-piece back).

Chery QQ has rear-wheel drive, and to simplify the design, a continuous axle with spring suspension is installed at the rear. The electric motor produces 27 hp. and 85 Nm. You can choose from inexpensive lithium-iron-phosphate batteries with a capacity of 9.6 or 13.9 kWh, with which the passport mileage reaches 120 and 170 km, respectively, according to the outdated NEDC cycle. That is, in real life it will be about 70 and 100 km.

The curb weight of the basic version is 669 kg, and the hatchback with a “big” battery and all the options pulls at 743 kg. The maximum speed for all modifications is the same: 100 km / h. “Cuckoo” is equipped with ABS, but no stabilization system is provided at all.

Interestingly, Chery did not even try to outbid a similar Wuling at a price. If it costs from 4500 to 6800 dollars, then for QQ they ask for a minimum of 4700 dollars, and the top version is estimated at 6900 dollars. Sales will begin before the end of November.