China has recorded a surge in the incidence of COVID-19 – Gazeta.Ru

A new outbreak of coronavirus infection has occurred in China, 93 new cases of infection are known within the country, reports Interfax with reference to the State Health Committee of the People’s Republic of China.

It is clarified that the coronavirus infection in recent days has been spreading in the north and northeast of the country, in the provinces of Gansu, Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The Chinese media call the trend “alarming”, as the geography of new cases of diseases is expanding, despite the imposed strict restrictive measures.

As of November 2, 109 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in China, of which 16 people arrived in China from abroad.

Earlier, American intelligence concluded that the coronavirus would notl created by China as part of the development of biological weapons. At the same time, it is noted that there is still not enough data to exclude the version of the artificial origin of the virus.