Chip shortages are plaguing the auto industry. These three promotions will help you make money on it :: RBC Pro

Due to a shortage of chips, automakers are shutting down factories and cutting production. The problem will not be resolved soon, and the demand for chips for cars will only grow. Here are three companies that can capitalize on this crisis

Semiconductor shortages continue to hit many industries; the auto industry stands out among the most affected. The crisis was triggered by a pandemic. It first sparked a surge in demand for semiconductors in computers, gadgets, smartphones, home appliances, and medical equipment, while automakers’ demand for chips declined.

Then the auto industry also needed semiconductors, but demand did not fall in other industries. The situation was aggravated by problems with different chip manufacturers: for example, TSMC was hit by a drought in Taiwan, NXP Semiconductors and Samsung were hit by frosts in Texas, and Japanese Renesas Electronics was hit by a major fire at a plant.

In such conditions, microchip manufacturers give priority to other industries. Demand for computer hardware or consumer electronics is higher than automobiles, and so are the prices of chips. It is impossible to quickly ramp up production to satisfy everyone: growing crystals takes up to six months. All this led to a partial shutdown of factories by automakers, significant production cuts and a reorientation to more marginal models, which provoked a rise in car prices.