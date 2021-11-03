CME Launches Ethereum Micro Futures

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) will launch micro-futures based on the Ethereum cryptocurrency, according to a press release.

Trading in the new derivatives will begin on December 6th. Each contract will be one tenth of ETH.

“Since the launch of Ethereum futures in February, we have seen a steady increase in liquidity on these contracts, especially among institutional traders,” said Tim McCourt, Managing Director of CME Group. – At the same time, the price of ether futures has more than doubled since the launch of the instrument. This has created a demand for micro-contracts, making the market more accessible to a wide range of participants. “

Like other crypto derivatives on the CME, Ethereum microfutures will be settlement, without the delivery of a physical asset.

Amid the news, ETH has renewed its all-time high at $ 4,477.46 paired with USDT on Binance.

Hourly ETH / USDT Chart from TradingView.

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum has grown by 2.6%, and its capitalization has reached $ 526.4 billion, according to CoinGecko.

As a reminder, in May, CME began trading microfutures for bitcoin.

