Coinbase began testing a zero-commission subscription for customers :: RBC.Crypto

As part of the new service, the crypto exchange will provide priority technical support, as well as compensate for the loss of assets up to $ 1 million in case of their theft

Coinbase, the first public cryptocurrency exchange, has begun testing the Coinbase One subscription, which will allow customers to trade digital assets with zero commissions and receive technical support as a priority. According to the publication, a small group of Coinbase users have already gained access to the new feature as part of testing.

Also, the subscription will protect assets up to $ 1 million from theft. The crypto exchange is ready to compensate for the funds in the event of a hacked account. The cost of the subscription, as well as the exact date of the launch of the new service, is still unknown.

At the end of October, the Coinbase crypto exchange application became the most popular in the AppStore marketplace, overtaking TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

In April 2021, Coinbase became the world’s first public crypto exchange – it was listed on the NASDAQ (no IPO). At the peak, the value of the company’s shares reached $ 429.5 per share, then they began to fall in price. As of November 3, 18:10 Moscow time, the premarket quotation of the securities of the first public crypto-exchange is $ 337 per share.

