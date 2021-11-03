Commercial supercars Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign released – Autoreview

Better late than never. This project was conceived three years ago: with the release of a joint model, Italdesign wanted to celebrate its half-century anniversary, which took place in 2018, and Nissan was going to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the GT-R model, whose history began with the “charged” Skyline GT-R sedan sample 1969. But the first running example of the Nissan GT-R50 coupe by Italdesign was not ready until 2020, and it was simpler than the original concept car. And the shipment of commercial vehicles to customers began only now, when everyone had already forgotten about anniversaries.

The special GT-R is based on the top version of the Nismo and is distinguished, first of all, by its original design. All external panels and lighting equipment have been changed. Compared to the original machine, the length has increased by 94 mm (up to 4784 mm), and the width – by 97 mm (up to 1992 mm). In profile, the two-door looks more dynamic thanks to its height reduced by 54 mm (up to 1316 mm). But in the cabin, this is a regular GT-R: from the modifications, perhaps the ubiquitous suede and carbon fiber.

The technology of the original GT-R Nismo coupe has been redesigned. For example, the V6 3.8 VR38DETT biturbo engine is boosted with 600 hp. and 652 Nm to an impressive 720 hp. and 780 Nm, for which almost 12% of the components were borrowed from the racing version of the GT3 class (including turbochargers, pistons, crankshaft, camshafts and injectors of the injection system). A six-speed “robot” with two clutches and an all-wheel drive transmission are standard.

The engineers also worked on the suspension and brakes. Bilstein adaptive shock absorbers are installed, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes – with six-piston calipers at the front and four-piston at the rear, and the diameter of the brake discs is 390 and 380 mm, respectively. The original wheels are shod with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires of 255/35 R21 dimensions at the front and 285/30 R21 at the rear.

The Italdesign factory in Italy is engaged in the conversion of serial cars into anniversary ones. All 50 examples will have the same technique and equipment, but customers could choose individual colors and decor. For example, two customers chose the same paint scheme as the first GT-R50 concept car in 2018, and one wanted to paint the car after the 1972 Nissan Skyline GT-R show car, which is now in the Nissan signature collection.

The price of the anniversary car was announced three years ago: Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign costs at least 990 thousand euros. They asked for another 25 thousand for a personalized body painting, and the rest of the options (this is a “racing” body design, a carbon fiber body kit and a wing with a hydraulic adjustment mechanism) were estimated at 35 thousand euros each.