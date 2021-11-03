https://ria.ru/20211103/dallas-1757551299.html

Conspiracy supporters gather in Dallas to await Kennedy’s deceased son

Hundreds of supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory on Tuesday gathered in the city of Dallas at the site where the assassination of the 35th President of the country, John F. Kennedy, took place, waiting for … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

WASHINGTON, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Hundreds of supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory gathered on Tuesday in Dallas at the site of the assassination of 35th President John F. Kennedy, awaiting the arrival of his son, who died more than 20 years ago, which, in their opinion, should herald the return to power of ex-President Donald. Trump, according to the Washington Post.QAnon is a conspiracy theory according to which Democrats in the United States allegedly organized a network of social exploitation of minors in a Washington restaurant, and former Republican President Donald Trump allegedly fought this conspiracy. Initially, this theory, which has no confirmation, appeared on little-known forums, but later infiltrated politics. The son of the former American President John F. Kennedy, Jr. at the age of 38, died in a plane crash in 1999, but supporters of the QAnon theory believe that he did not die and went into hiding. for 22 years. In their opinion, the returned son of Kennedy will become vice president when Trump returns to power. Many came to the event wearing T-shirts or flags with the words “Trump-Kennedy 2024”. However, the prophecy did not come true, the newspaper writes. After waiting for Kennedy Jr. to appear for a while, the crowd began to disperse. At the same time, some said that he could still appear later in the evening at the Rolling Stones concert. As the newspaper writes, the theory about Kennedy Jr. is marginal even for supporters of QAnon. However, the crowd on Tuesday surprised Jared Holt, the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Lab who studies domestic extremism. “I was surprised that so many people came here,” Holt said. “Being in such a state of mind, when a person is completely and hopelessly cut off from reality, opens up very dangerous opportunities for what he can do in the future,” he added. American President John F. Kennedy was shot dead in Dallas on November 22, 1963. An investigation ruled that the murder was carried out by Lee Harvey Oswald, acting alone. Oswald was shot and killed two days after his arrest. For more than half a century, numerous theories have arisen about who could benefit from the Kennedy assassination, but none of them received official confirmation.

