Criminal cases for fake vaccination certificates. The main thing about the coronavirus for November 2

02 November 2021
Russia
- A total of 8,593,200 cases of infection were recorded, of which 39,008 were new. 1,178 people died per day. Over the entire period – 240 871. This is a new maximum daily mortality.
- In the Russian Federation, 503 criminal cases were opened for distributing fake vaccination certificates.
- Izvestia: a test for the activity of antibodies to coronavirus has been created in Russia.
- The Ministry of Education and Science allowed universities to conduct sessions remotely.
- A department for pregnant women with coronavirus will be created in Stavropol.
- The expert said that the post-ovarian syndrome also occurs in asymptomatic children.
- Expert: An increase in the incidence of covid in children may be associated with a decrease in immunity.
Moscow
- A total of 1,830,230 cases of infection were recorded, of which 5,736 were new.
- About 120 billion rubles have been allocated to support economic sectors in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic.
- The shopping center “Arkol” in the east of the city was sealed due to violations of antiquarian measures.
- About 300 thousand pensioners received the “Taking care of health” kits.
