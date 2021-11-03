Cryptocurrency Ethereum Broke The Price Record

Ethereum for the first time in history has reached the mark of 4.5 thousand dollars.

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has set a new value record. The digital currency Ether is the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization after Bitcoin.

Ethereum has surpassed the $ 4,500 ($ 4,500.71) mark. During the day, the digital currency rose 4.4%.

The rise in the value of the cryptocurrency is mainly associated with the influx of short-term investors. The number of traders holding shares for less than 30 days reached its highest level in more than a year. Since August, the price of Ether has grown by 81%, since the beginning of the year – more than 6 times.

The Cursor previously wrote that the comic SHIB coin has surpassed Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies in growth. According to data provided by the analytical platform CoinMarketCap, over the past 24 hours, the token has grown by 21.83%, regaining its status as one of the fastest growing altcoins (any alternative cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin).

In addition, Bitcoin has passed the $ 62,000 mark. On the evening of October 15, the cost of the cryptocurrency exceeded 62 thousand dollars. During the day, the price of BTC has increased by about 8%, and over the last week – by 14%.

It was also reported that the expert told what the main problem of bitcoin is. Using cryptocurrencies to save money comes with serious risks. This statement comes from the analyst of this banking structure Marion Leiborid in an interview published on the website of the largest German bank Deutsche Bank.

