Cryptocurrency Ethereum Rises To A Record $ 4600, Bitcoin Lags Away

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, hit a record price today, once again catching up with and surpassing Bitcoin’s growth rate, as well as making the most of the positive news about widespread blockchain adoption. Ethereum’s value reached $ 4643, which means that the weekly growth of the asset was 10%.

Since Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset, hit a record price of $ 67,016 on October 20, other digital assets have also started to rise in price. The annual growth of bitcoin was 117%, while Ethereum has risen in price six times over the same time. Among the reasons for the growth of cryptocurrencies, analysts point to the introduction of digital assets by banks, the growth of NFT tokens on gaming platforms, as well as the start of trading in assets of the Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

At the same time, even against the background of the renaming of Facebook to Meta, the growth of some small cryptocurrency assets was noted. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia’s largest bank, also announced today that it will be the first in the country to offer cryptocurrency-related services to its clients. CryptoCompare analysts noted that assets under management (AUM) in digital investment products rose 45.5% in October to a record $ 74.7 billion. AUM’s share in bitcoin products rose 52.2% to $ 55.2 billion , and among Ethereum products it increased by 30% to $ 15.9 billion – and this is a record figure for both categories.