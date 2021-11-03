cryptocurrency rate exceeded $ 4600 / News / Overclockers.ua

While the value of Bitcoin was fixed at around $ 63,000, Ethereum, another equally popular cryptocurrency, hit its all-time high. Today the altcoin rate “broke” $ 4600. More specifically, the CoinDesk web resource recorded a 24-hour high at $ 4642, and at the moment one ETH coin is trading in the region of $ 4606.

It’s no secret that Ethereum is enjoying great interest from GPU miners. Today they are ready to buy absolutely all video cards, at least somehow suitable for use as a “tool of labor”. The built-in Ethereum mining limiter, designed to protect the GeForce RTX 30 series from cryptocurrency miners, turned out to be ineffective. At the same time, AMD Radeon RX 6000 3D accelerators are completely devoid of such a mechanism.

According to the WhatToMine portal, at the moment one video card Radeon RX 6800 XT or GeForce RTX 3080 LHR brings the owner about 5.5 dollars a day, and the “earnings” of the GeForce RTX 3090 is about $ 9.

As for Bitcoin, its historical maximum was set last month and is equal to 67 thousand dollars. Now the rate of the most popular cryptocurrency in the world is about $ 63,362.