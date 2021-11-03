Deadly cinema. The most famous tragedies on the set

Filming often results in more than just serious injuries for actors. In the history of cinema, there are examples when some of them died as a result of a tragic accident.

While the whole world is discussing the tragedy that happened on the set of the film “Rust”, where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a cameraman from Ukraine Galina Hutchins, Focus decided to collect stories from other filming in which the actors and crew members were seriously injured or killed.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Actress Margaret Hamilton played the role of the Wicked Witch of the West in the famous movie fairy tale. She not only embodied on the screen one of the most memorable villainous images, but also suffered on the set. In the scene with the disappearance of the witch, fire, which, as a result of an explosion, bursts out of a malfunctioning secret hatch, burned Hamilton’s face and hands. With third-degree burns, she was forced to spend six weeks on treatment in the hospital, and then at home, after which she returned to work. It is known that during her recovery she was visited by the performer of the role of Dorothy Judy Garland.

After treatment, Margaret refused to work with fire. She did not sue because of what happened.

“I will not sue, because I know how this business works. I will return to work on one condition – no more fireworks,” she said.

In turn, the management of the MGM studio cut out several scenes with Hamilton from the picture, since she played so convincingly that it could seriously scare young viewers.

“The Twilight Zone” (1983)

On the set of the film “The Twilight Zone” three actors died at once: 53-year-old Victor (Vic) Morrow and two children – Mai-Ka Dinh Le (7 years old) and Rene Shin-Yi Chen (6 years old).

The accident happened during a night filming in Ventura County, California, between Santa Clarita and Piru. Morrow played the role of Bill Connor, a racist who is transported into the past and placed in various situations, where he becomes one of those whom he despised: a Jew, a victim of the Holocaust, a black man fleeing the Ku Klux Klan, a Vietnamese man who is being persecuted by American soldiers. …

Morrow, Le, and Chen filmed a scene from a Vietnam movie in which their characters try to escape through the water from a pursuing US Army helicopter from an abandoned Vietnamese village. The helicopter hovered about 25 feet (7.6 meters) above them when pyrotechnic explosions damaged its tail rotor, causing it to fall into the water, right in the place where Morrow was with the children. The actor and one of the kids were beheaded by a helicopter propeller, the second child was also killed.

After the tragedy, directors John Landis and Steven Spielberg, as well as helicopter pilot Dorsey Wingo, were brought to trial. As a result of lengthy hearings, charges of threatening the lives of minors and manslaughter were dropped from them. The parents of the child actors also filed a lawsuit, but the case was resolved out of court, having paid compensation, the amount of which was not disclosed.

Vic Morrow’s children also sued, but agreed to take the money and not bring the case to trial.

After the incident, Landis and Spielberg fell out and broke their friendship, and Hollywood revised the rules for filming children in night scenes with a lot of special effects.

The footage of the tragedy was not included in the film, but the recordings are on the Web. The death scenes of the actor and the children were included in the British-banned Mondo film “Death Faces”.

Beware, the video contains tragic scenes.

“The Raven” (1994)

In the context of the tragedy on the set of “Rasta” (“Rust”), the murder of Bruce Lee’s son, 28-year-old Brandon, is very often recalled.

Filming based on the graphic novel about the harsh retribution of Eric Draven, who returned from the afterlife to punish the murderers of his girlfriend, began on February 1, the birthday of Brandon, who was preparing for the wedding with his girlfriend Eliza. On March 30, she called her lover from Los Angeles and said that the wedding ring was ready, and this was their last conversation.

After midnight, Lee filmed a scene in which he was shot by the film’s main antagonist Fanboy. The members of the film crew did not pay attention to the fact that a plug remained in the barrel of the revolver, and gave it to actor Michael Massy. When he pulled the trigger, the plug flew out of the pistol and punctured Brandon in the stomach.

From the blow, he began to settle to the floor, and colleagues at first admired how brilliantly he got used to the role, but when they saw the blood on the floor, they realized that this was not a game.

The plug pierced the actor’s insides and got stuck in the spine, causing profuse bleeding. Doctors took him to the Wilmington clinic, but the operation could not save Lee’s life, and on March 31, he died at one o’clock in the afternoon, 18 days before the wedding.

Massy, ​​who shot Brandon, was so shocked that he disappeared from sight for a whole year. In the conclusion, forensic scientists and investigators pointed out “an accident” as the only cause of Li’s death.

It was decided to end the film using a stunt double, who was superimposed on Lee’s face using computer technology. The murder scene was re-filmed. On May 13, 1994, the picture was released on screens with a dedication to “Brandon and Eliza” and was a resounding success, making the actor posthumously the idol of a whole generation.

“The Lord of the Rings. Two Fortresses” (2002)

There is an episode in the film where Aragorn, played by Danish-American actor Viggo Mortersen, kicks his helmet with all his might, and it flies away. The final version of the picture included the fifth take of this scene, when Viggo hit the helmet so hard that he broke two toes, so the anger and pain were nowhere more realistic.

During the filming of the trilogy, Mortersen, who, by the way, performed all the stunts himself, without understudies, also lost a piece of his front tooth after being hit in the face with a sword.

During filming, Orlando Bloom was also injured, breaking a rib as a result of falling from a horse.

“Messenger” (2002)

“The Messenger” is a feature film by the Russian actor and director Sergei Bodrov Jr., the shooting of which started in July 2002, but was never finished.

The picture was supposed to tell the story of the drug courier Katerina (Anna Dubrovskaya), who has mystical abilities. She was arrested while delivering drugs to Vladikavkaz. Mysteriously disappearing from prison, she wanders around the city, meets Armen (Alexander Mezentsev), a theater director who falls in love with a girl and then tries to find her. The trail leads him to Ilyas, the drug courier for whom Katya worked. He is ready to help find Armen’s beloved, but demands a return service. Then the events turn into an incredible plot, full of danger and adventure.

But the audience was not destined to see the new work of Bodrov Jr. On September 20, the film crew almost all died as a result of the collapse of the Kolka glacier in the Karmadon Gorge. In total, the avalanche buried about 130 people, of which 23 were the film crew. The body of Sergei Bodrov Jr. was never found, and the fans cherished the hope for a long time that he somehow miraculously escaped. After the tragedy, work on the painting was discontinued.

Note that, according to the plot of the film, Katya and Armen Armen remain alive at the end of the main characters. It so happened that it was they who survived, because on the day of the avalanche they were not supposed to take part in the filming and were far from the scene of the tragedy. However, Dubrovskaya was listed as missing for a long time, since she was in Vladikavkaz on the day of the tragedy, and flew to Moscow on the morning of the 20th to play Desdemona at the Vakhtangov Theater.

“Gothic” (2003)

Halle Berry and Robert Downey Jr. co-starred in Mathieu Kassowitz’s thriller Gothic. Berry played the psychiatrist Miranda Gray, who turned out to be a patient in her own mental hospital, and Downey Jr. played one of her colleagues. Berry’s character leads her own investigation throughout the film, and at some point Downey Jr. had to physically restrain her during an intense interrogation scene.

He got into the role so much that he incorrectly bent Berry’s arm, breaking it.

“He twisted my hand, and we literally heard her crunch,” the actress later recalled. Due to injury, filming was suspended for two months until Berry’s hand healed.

Robert Downey Jr. apologized, stressing that it was a ridiculous accident, and he was not going to maim his partner.

Gothic was the first film in which Berry was injured, but not the last. She broke two ribs while filming the action movie John Wick 3 in 2019 and two other ribs while filming her 2021 indie film Bruises, in which she made her directorial debut.

