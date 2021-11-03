Disney is preparing an “adult” animated series about Deadpool with Ryan Reynolds

In 2017, it was reported that Marvel Television, in collaboration with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios, would be making an animated series about Deadpool from Donald Glover and Stephen Glover. FX even received an order for 10 episodes, but the project was canceled a year later due to “creative differences.”

A year later, the deal to merge Disney with Fox was finalized, casting doubt on the future of the Marvel character from fans. However, Disney CEO Bob Iger assured fans that the company would not stop making Deadpool films. This assurance turned out to be not a hoax, since development started not so long ago. Deadpool 3…

It looks like Disney is not happy that Wade Wilson will be limited to full-length only, as new rumors indicate that another animated series is in the works.

According to Bubbleblabber, which covers adult animation news, it is rumored that the studio is discussing the possibility of making an animated series. Deadpool with an age rating of R (18+). In this case, Ryan Reynolds can return to the role.

No other details have been released regarding the potential project or whether it will be produced by Marvel Studios. 20th Television Animation is said to be in charge of development, with a release expected on Hulu.