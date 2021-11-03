Dogecoin creator appoints Elon Musk “fictitious head of the board of directors” – novosti-tehnologij

However, not only Elon Musk got a new position, Shibetoshi also said that Ilona’s puppy-prodigy – Floki, will be appointed “fictitious president”.

The Facebook topic was mistakenly verified by Elon Musk’s fan page, and then it mysteriously disappeared

What’s happening

November 2, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (better known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto) wrote on his twitterthat it is time to select a new “bogus Dogecoin CEO”.

In April 2019, it was only Elon Musk – it was an April Fool’s joke. This year, the Tesla CEO and the man who has managed to climb to the top spot in the world for his fortune tweeted that he would like to take up the position again. However, he did not receive the desired position. Instead, he became “the fictitious head of the Dogecoin board of directors.”

But the position of “fictitious CEO of Dogecoin” went to Ilona’s puppy – Floki.



Ilona’s puppy – Floki / Photo by Elon Musk

Perhaps it is not worth explaining that these are all comic appointments, like those when cats or dogs are appointed mayors of cities or directors of companies, as in the case of Floki.

Another “important” appointment

The famous Shiba Inu dog Kabosu, who became the DOGE symbol and is featured in illustrations of coins and physical mementos, was elected as the new “fictitious CEO of the best digital currency meme.”



Dog-meme Kabosu is the face of DOGE cryptocurrency / Photo BillyM2k

Full text of Billy Markus (Shibetoshi Nakamoto) post:

The nomination of the new “fictitious head of the board” is none other than @elonmusk (Elon Musk’s official Twitter account – 24 channel). I believe he knows a little about money, leadership and memes.

Ilona’s adorable puppy prodigy – Floki – has been nominated for a “fictitious president” by being mentored by DOGE along with Kabosu.