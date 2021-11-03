Dollar Falls After Fed Confirms Tapering Start

Avatar: is it curious to know who has already bought uranium here?) on the recommendation of a professional FH – guru) I kanesh understand everything .. but uranium ..)

ViDan: Idea 1.15 huh?

Eh Jerry, eh dove …

Sea: Avatar (11:14 pm), Well, I’ll embrace the garage with lead and buy your uranium, 3-4 buckets at least …

Cfnc: I will hit the garage with lead

And I’ll drink a kebab with wine

Cfnc: That’s interesting … They will go to 1.14 or immediately to 1.12 …

Galina: Avatar (23:14), schA gurita razrazitza hysterical message to you in the size of a paragraph)

Galina: scribbles already)

ViDan: Cfnc (23:24), Mustache is still past 1.15 in any way …)))

They buy a little euro. But dockl will come xs.

Cfnc: ViDan (23:28), buy, grish?)

Uf ^: Russian regulator demanded from Facebook

unlock videos with the anthem of Russia that have become unavailable

users “under the pretext” of copyright infringement : Russian regulator demanded from Facebookunlock videos with the anthem of Russia that have become unavailableusers “under the pretext” of copyright infringement there are no copyrights for the heraldry of Russia? flag?

what is the difference between the flags, turquoise and blue. coats of arms ..

ViDan: Cfnc (23:29), So …, balUyut …

Galina: butler I have read this Professor Mearsheimer for a very long time – they, together with Professor Stephen Walt, spoke out best of all against the influence of Zionism on American politics – but why does he seriously think that Biden is capable when the whole world is already aware that there is dementia on steroids

ViDan: On H4, the picture is the same as on October 28. Reverse bearish diaver.

And the europieces.

I wonder if the hell will be repeated on the 29th day?

Galina: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Israel_Lobby_and_U.S._Foreign_Policy

I wonder if you have translated this book into Russian

Cfnc: What a fool the pest)

Uf ^: Sea (21:23), overlaid with tires, .. “until the ash residue,

as prescribed by veterinary regulations “?

harlowbutler: Galina (11:32 pm), so what if he has dementia? the team rules, they have no collective dementia at all.

Uf ^: Kalashnikov announced the creation of an assault rifle

chambered for NATO standard cartridge 5.56 × 45 mm : Kalashnikov announced the creation of an assault riflechambered for NATO standard cartridge 5.56 × 45 mm Why is this on state purchases for the subjects?

001Р-01 | RU000A0JXPU3 broker.ru/quotes/ru000a0jxpu3?utm_referrer=https%3a%2f%2fwww.google.com%2f

Cfnc: harlowbutler (23:49), you don’t understand anything. She hints to you who is on the team

Galina: Cfnc (00:05), your associates in the team – there is no need to hint here

Cfnc: Galina (00:08), keep Shabbat?

Cfnc: Return in response to Biden) straightforward classic example

Galina: harlowbutler (23:49), well, not dementia, so delusion of grandur – this team has already gone too far – the Democrats have already begun to bury

Cfnc: Jackdaw went too far

harlowbutler: Galina (00:10), what are they doing wrong?

Galina: florida texas – virginia right now – the rest are coming soon

Galina: harlowbutler (00:12), all

Galina: even the bluest states are starting to see their light

Uf ^: code

Kin-Dza-Dza

NS?

NS!