Echo144. Do you live paycheck to paycheck?

Not about technology, but about money

Suddenly, over the past couple of weeks, I faced the same situation several times among my acquaintances. People had a “cash gap”. Moreover, in one case, the gap was so hard that they had to use a credit card, because there was simply no money for food. And here you can’t blame low incomes (salaries in the range from 150 to 250 tr.), People just got carried away and did not count.

I talked over the weekend with fellow students (everyone also makes adequate money), asked a question, and an amazing new world opened up to me. It turned out that all (4 people) live their entire salary in a month and have no savings. That is, if they lose their source of income, they will be able to last a maximum of another month, but by cutting themselves firmly. I was especially impressed by the two, who also have a mortgage. One friend said that she didn’t feel well, as if she had not done her homework when, at the end of the month, money remained on the card.

Along the way, I also listened to stories about investment experience. Everyone has Tinkoff or Alpha, opening an account is a matter of a couple of taps on the screen, and then immediately shoulders, careless shorts, shopping at random (“Look, if the schedule is like that, it will definitely go there! – Why? – Well , otherwise some kind of unaesthetic figure turns out ”, – one candidate of sciences of St. Petersburg State University told me). The result is obvious. The losses are impressive. Lessons learned? Not sure.

A question for you. Do you have any savings? If you now lose your source of income, how many months or years can you continue to live without changing your habits? If there are no savings, then explain why, what do you hope for in old age?

To start a discussion, I can say a few words about myself. To be honest, I don’t remember a family giving lectures on the topic of saving. But parents regularly planted children’s financial books. I remember very much the picture where a prehistoric man sells pants on which Levi’s is written, and therefore wants for them not one shell, but a whole mammoth. For BRAND! Even in elementary school, my father paid me money for good grades, and I had a choice, either to take the money now, or to leave it at PERCENTAGE and get more in a month. And there again, either pick it up, or leave it for another month. Dad drew me very beautiful promissory notes, the existence of which I just learned from books. Still, he is a kind person. If I played this game with my son, I certainly would not have resisted and at certain moments introduced him to devaluation, defaults and bankruptcy … which would probably cause psychological trauma.

As a result, from childhood, I learned to save some of my income. And I believe that now I can hold out for several years for sure. At the same time, I am not saying that my path is correct, since I often limit myself and, possibly, lose positive and positive impressions, I do not get an experience that can be useful in the future.









Apple’s Another Phenomenal Quarter: What’s New?

New quarter and new record. It already seems that it cannot be higher, but Apple continues to perform financial magic, showing double-digit growth on all fronts, from products to services. I suppose we won’t gut the numbers, but there are a few curious points worth paying attention to:

Once again, one cannot help but be amazed at Apple’s ability to ride trends. Previously, the company invested heavily in supporting the black community. The last few quarters have added “Latin” initiatives. In principle, the logic is clear: blacks are rebelling, LGBT + are rebelling, it is obvious that soon the Latin protest will sound in full voice, and Apple has already opted – and spread straws. Likewise, the company runs ahead of the steam locomotive on the environmental issue. Apple not only received the fashionable “carbon neutral” label itself, but soon the entire supply chain will do so. At the same time, Apple does not forget to report how getting rid of chargers and plastic in iPhone packaging saves the world. For example, eliminating plastic in the packaging of the iPhone 13 line helped save the world from 600 metric tons of plastic.

By the way, it’s amusing along the way how Apple engages ordinary people in the topic. Investor call recording will be available on Apple podcasts. Who else does this besides Apple?

One can’t help but be impressed with how Apple handles its customers. The company already has 745 million paying subscribers. For 12 months, the base has increased by 165 million. Apple’s entire customer base (considering that the base is growing and has reached a new record value, which we have not been named) is approximately 1.8 billion users, of which 1.1 billion are iPhone. Thus, it turns out that Apple deftly and confidently processed almost 70% of the base of iPhone manufacturers in the shortest possible time. Along the way, this means that the double-digit growth of services will soon slow down.

We’ve been saying in Echo for quite some time that Apple is gradually moving to a subscription model. If you forgot, then in the United States, Apple introduced the ability to buy its products in installments through branded channels. The payment for Americans turns out to be ridiculous – from 35 to 55 dollars a month. After 12 months, you can take a new phone and continue to pay in exactly the same way. At the same time, we tried to minimize the problems with the return. People are offered to borrow in installments with the Apple Care + program. The program will protect you from any nonsense like you scratched the screen or frame.

Accordingly, the analyst asked how the program feels and whether Apple plans to introduce some kind of conditional general plan, when a person pays a fixed amount per month and receives the entire set of equipment and services.

Tim Cook acknowledged that most iPhones in the US are indeed purchased on an installment plan. Most of the rest of the products are still purchased in the traditional way. However, Cook said that every month the share of those who prefer installments is growing. And then he assured that Apple will try to be where the buyer wants. So it is clear that the idea of ​​”all Apple by subscription” will be implemented. I suppose that it will appear in two years, when the deficit of components subsides.

Continuing the deficit. Apple lost $ 6 billion in revenue this quarter from parts shortages. And also marginality sank a little. At the same time, Cook noted that the next quarter will be even worse. Accordingly, it will be possible to introduce subscription services when there is no shortage. Otherwise, the people will sign up, and the company will not be able to produce the product.

Tim Cook said an interesting thing when talking about how Apple is struggling with scarcity. The main deficit falls on old chipsets and nodes. And Apple has no problem with cutting-edge, innovative chipsets.

An analyst at Morgan Stanley asked a funny question. The bank conducted the study by polling 4,000 respondents in the US and China who said they did not want to pay directly to developers because they value the care and security that Apple guarantees them. Accordingly, what are you, Apple, planning to do? Tim Cook was very happy with this situation and assured that Apple will do its best to guarantee the safety of users.

In conclusion, I would like to say one thought. Apple, along with Microsoft, has reinvented itself to some extent, opening up new sources of growth. For Microsoft, the new growth point is the proven scalable Azure cloud.

For Apple, the ARM chipsets in computers have become a new innovation point. Laptops are just the beginning, everyone is waiting for the Mac Pro. At the same time, Apple achieves unprecedented synergy in everything. The company demonstrates an ideal model of sustainability, when relations with the client through the use of services and credit programs are maintained throughout the entire life cycle of the product.

Samsung’s failed success

Not only Apple, but also Samsung summed up the results of the next quarter. The news, of course, hit about a record growth of 31%. However, we are not more interested in the records. And there it turns out that Samsung sank on all fronts, except for semiconductors.

CE – Consumer Electronics – household appliances and TV: stagnation of revenue, but half the profit than a year ago. Accordingly, the company sells the same amount, but with less profit. Here, of course, I would like transparency, where did the money go. Was it all spent on escort marketing campaigns? Samsung justifies itself by the fact that a year ago there was a pandemic and everything was actively purchased by washing machines and TVs.

IM – IT & Mobile – smartphones: both a decrease in revenue and a significant drop in profits. Samsung says that demand for smartphones has been steady, but a shortage of components has played a role, as well as significant marketing costs for promotion.

Samsung is aggressively trying to fight Chinese manufacturers. Marketing budgets are working at full capacity. But I suppose it is obvious to everyone that Samsung cannot win here. The further into the forest, the better realme, Xiaomi, Honor, Infinix, Tecno and all the others. And although Samsung has created a brand, it has never been able to turn it into a love brand, as Apple did and as Xiaomi manages to do. It turns out that Apple and Xiaomi are for love, and Samsung is because they are technologically stable, but as soon as an alternative appears, everyone will run away. This is confirmed, for example, by the Indian market, where Xiaomi has firmly taken the first place and is not going to give it up.

And finally, it should be reminded that everything is cyclical. And the company will not be able to constantly enjoy the increased demand for semiconductors. By the way, I’m not alone in my pessimism towards Samsung. Like all stocks around the world, Samsung stock enjoyed a surplus of liquidity at the start of the year. But the stock has been falling all year (-12%) as investors worry about what Samsung has to offer.

About Transsion Holdings

The next few years will be challenging for the entire world. The crisis and inflation caused by the pandemic are leading to distortions in the economy and impoverishment of the population. Accordingly, in the next 2-3 years, the greatest success will be achieved by those smartphone manufacturers who have strong models in low-middle price segments in their portfolio. Transsion Holdings is likely to become one of the beneficiaries. The company owns brands Tecno, Infinix, Itel, not counting regional local brands. At the moment, the holding ranks 7th in the world in terms of shipments in pieces on the smartphone market.

I’ve been following Transsion for quite some time. Although actively talking about the company last summer, when Transsion became the leader in the African market, bypassing Samsung. Here, of course, it is worth noting that the company is not only playing with prices, but also trying to show an attitude. For example, specially for Africa, special algorithms were added to the cameras for shooting black people. In contrast, Samsung smartphones, on the contrary, were accused and continue to be accused of whitening the skin (it is understandable, pale skin is quoted in Asia, to understand this, it is enough to go to any cosmetic store, all the creams will have a whitening effect). Another example is the addition of support for the Amharic language in Ethiopia. The rest of the producers preferred not to bother, leaving English, and Ethiopians are not strong in English.

In this article I would like to draw your attention to the increased activity of the company. Over the past year, Transsion has restructured its portfolio and distributed brands. Tecno is simpler, Infinix is ​​more premium. Each brand has its own clear line of devices. Along the way, annoying ads were cleaned from the branded shell.

And the most interesting thing is that in addition to smartphones, other electronics began to appear under brands. For example, the Infinix-branded INBook X1 Pro laptop.

Over the past year, the brand has also increased its information presence on the Russian market. So far, there is no morality here. I just suggest keeping an eye on the company’s actions with half an eye. In fact, in Russia, Tecno and Infinix may well become competitors for realme, Xiaomi Redmi and Samsung.

Conclusion

In my outlook on the smartphone market, only Apple has managed to secure itself for years to come. Samsung is doing the worst. Once again, I will say that we are on the verge of a moment when the old leaders will start to fade into the shadows (as was the case with Motorola, Nokia, Sony), and new ones will take their place. This is neither good nor bad, just another cycle in the market.

Have a good autumn everyone!