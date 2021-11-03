Elections in Virginia marked the trend for the return of Republicans :: Politics :: RBC

The elections in Virginia were held against the backdrop of a pandemic and the disappointment of the population with the policies of the incumbent. However, issues such as the prohibition of abortion, the teaching of “critical race theory” in schools and the ability of parents to interfere with the educational process of their children became important. Regarding the last point, McAuliffe uncompromisingly stated that parents should not interfere in the educational process, which caused discontent among some voters. Yangkin, on the other hand, did not take a radical position on any of the problematic issues, which allowed him to look more advantageous. This fact, notes Axios, shows how important the debate over schools will play in the future struggle between Republicans and Democrats.

The Wall Street Journal writes that the Virginia precedent is important for the 2022 congressional election. Republicans will try to reclaim their majority in the House and Senate, where the current Democrats have a slight majority. The New York Times recalls that in 2009, the Republican victory in Virginia under Obama was a harbinger of further dominance of the Republican Party.

Read on RBC Pro

Glenn Youngkin



(Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP)



New York under the protection of the police, Boston – in the hands of women

New York City’s mayoral election ended in victory for Democratic candidate, retired police captain Eric Adams, the city’s second-ever African American to hold office. The first was David Norman Dinkins in 1990-1993. As the undisputed favorite in the race, Adams scored a solid 66% of the vote, while Republican rival Curtis Pliva won only 28%. New York is traditionally considered the fiefdom of the Democrats, and their candidate’s victory was predictable.

Officially, Adams will take office on January 1, replacing his party member Bill de Blasio. The new mayor will face several challenges as a result of the pandemic. This is primarily a high unemployment rate, which was almost 10% in September, and a budget deficit of $ 5 billion. Adams himself understands the plight of the city: “We are simultaneously fighting coronavirus, crime and economic disruption,” he said on Tuesday evening. supporters.

According to The New York Times, the city’s new mayor will wield significant political clout. Adams managed to gather a large coalition of supporters, including both the incumbent head of New York, de Blasio, and his predecessor, Republican Michael Bloomberg. In addition, he is supported by trade unions and wealthy sponsors – for his election campaign, the ex-policeman raised $ 7.7 million in donations.

Another city in which the Democrats came to power was Boston. Two candidates from the Democratic Party competed for the position. The winner was Michelle Wu, 36, with Taiwanese roots, who received 60% of the vote, writes The Wall Street Journal. She became the first female mayor in Boston history. Wu’s rival was Anissa Essybi George, whose parents were also immigrants, but from Tunisia. Wu, unlike her rival, belongs to the progressive wing of the party, and the main topics of her election agenda were affordable housing, police reform and narrowing the racial wealth gap.

New Jersey hesitates

An uncertain situation remains in the state of New Jersey, where 88% of ballots are counted. The gap between Republican candidate Jack Chattarelli and incumbent Democrat Governor Phil Murphy is less than a tenth of a percent in favor of the former. Both politicians told their supporters about the need to wait for the final results, since it is not yet possible to declare victory, and both are counting on success.

Regardless of which candidate wins the election, the situation in New Jersey will significantly exacerbate the damage that has been done to the Democratic Party in Virginia, writes Politico. This state, like Virginia, elected Biden as president a year ago, he beat Trump there by a wide margin. The current president has personally spoken out in support of Murphy, as was the case with the Virginia candidate.

The New York Times notes that the current uncertainty reflects the polarization of the state’s population regarding Murphy’s tough anti-pandemic policy. New Jersey was one of the last to lift the requirement to wear indoor masks, among the first to announce mandatory vaccinations and regular testing of teachers for the coronavirus. It was Murphy’s tough policies that became the main object of criticism of Chattarelli, who pointed out that both small business and schoolchildren who were forced to switch to distance learning suffered because of the governor’s actions.

According to CNN, the election campaign in New Jersey largely repeated the strategy used by the rivals in Virginia. The Republican candidate also distanced himself from Trump, while the Democratic candidate tried to force a debate about the ex-president on him.