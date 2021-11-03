Electronics shines through in the public sector – Newspaper Kommersant No. 201 (7163) dated 03.11.2021

The Association of Developers and Manufacturers of Electronics (ARPE) proposed to the Ministry of Digital Industry to finalize the support system for “end-to-end projects” for the introduction of domestic radio electronics in Russian companies. The point is to reject applications for the introduction of Russian products based on foreign processors when selecting them, and also to include in the expert council at least 30% of representatives of developers of domestic components. Experts fear that, according to the current selection method, subsidies for equipment based on foreign components may be approved.

Kommersant got acquainted with the letter of ARPE dated October 27, sent to the Ministry of Digital Industry, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the government with proposals to finalize the draft government order on the introduction of uniform rules for the creation and management of “end-to-end projects” for the introduction of domestic radio-electronic products and software. The document was developed and published for discussion on October 15 by the Ministry of Digital Science. The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance confirmed the receipt of the letter from the ARPE.

According to the decree, the state provides a subsidy for the implementation of “end-to-end projects” with a purchase volume of at least 500 million rubles, of which 90% of the cost will go to the purchase of Russian radio-electronic products or software.

Among the approved projects are the transfer of Rostelecom’s cloud platform to the Russian element base for 54.4 billion rubles, the creation by Rosatom of an “import-substituted infrastructure landscape” for 10.4 billion rubles, and VTB – domestic software and hardware systems for corporate information platforms for 9.3 billion rubles. It is assumed that the equipment for the VTB project will operate on RISC-V open architecture processors, which are being developed by Yadro (see Kommersant of September 6). Projects for MTS, Russian Post, Rosseti and the Computing Technology Competence Center for RUB 182.3 billion were under consideration.

In the current version of the document, the selection of projects is fully controlled by the customers of equipment and manufacturers of solutions based on foreign software and hardware platforms, according to the ARPE.

Therefore, the associations propose to introduce a quota – the expert council for the selection of projects should include at least 30% of representatives of Russian microprocessor developers. When selecting, it is necessary to reject projects for the introduction of products on platforms with foreign microcircuits, says the executive director of ARPE Ivan Pokrovsky. In his opinion, customers on their own initiative will not switch to domestic platforms.

There is a reason for the state to pay extra to customers for “non-standard” Russian platforms – for example, “Elbrus” or “Baikal”, which are difficult to implement, and not for x86 (Intel) or Power (IBM), agrees Deputy Marketing Director of MCST JSC (develops processors “Elbrus”) Konstantin Trushkin: “If we introduce Russian technology on the processors of Western vendors, then what will the state pay extra for?” Today, design centers are not part of the expert council and have little effect on the approval of “end-to-end projects”, and there are cases when “end-to-end projects” have been approved, where it is possible not to use Russian processors at all, he argues.

At the same time, Yadro believes that “end-to-end projects” are considered by a balanced expert community, including representatives of all developers of domestic processors, technology vendors and consumers:

“All currently announced projects that have received support are aimed at the transition of key consumers to products running on domestic processors.”

The developers of Russian processors claim that they are ready to supply any of their volumes, if it is planned in advance. Starting from 2023, it is possible to meet all the needs of anchor customers, and in 2022, already ordered Elbrus chips are sufficient for pilot deployments, says Konstantin Trushkin. Vitaly Bogdanov, director of business development at Baikal Electronics, confirms that “end-to-end projects” provide subsidies for the introduction of equipment with a planning horizon of up to five years – during these periods “there are no problems in order to ensure the supply of components.”

