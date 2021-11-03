Elon Musk Inflates Unknown Cryptocurrencies Again By Investing.com





Investing.com – Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 CEO Elon Musk has confirmed he is capable of revolutionizing cryptocurrencies, both on the market and on social media.

Since his last tweet, posted on Wednesday, Floki Inu’s token has skyrocketed by double digits. The Vikings Chain token rose similarly.

Musk posted a tweet depicting an astronaut who ascended to the moon and found, to his surprise, a sunken Viking ship. He signed it like this: “Vikings? Seriously?”. And he himself answered: “Yes, even on the moon.”

Immediately after the publication of this tweet, the previously unknown cryptocurrencies Vikings Chain, like Floki Inu, took off.

Viking Chain (VIKC), the 3793rd largest in the market, has gained almost 50% since Musk’s tweet was published, as its name was perfect for a tweet. Another cryptocurrency with a nod to Scandinavian seafarers is Spave Viking (SVT), ranked 3438, up 670% after the same tweet.

The Floki Inu meme currency has gained popularity among coins named after different breeds of dogs, and the inspiration for this was the same Elon Musk and his puppy named Floki of the Shiba Inu breed. Floki Inu was created by an unknown development team who are enthusiastic fans and community members. Floki Inu hopes to pursue its ambitions by leveraging the token’s vast community of fans, known as the “Floki Vikings”.

The project runs on both blockchain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

None of these meme currencies, which Musk himself probably doesn’t even know exist, are worth buying, although market and investor behavior in recent months has reacted to any Musk tweet, interpreting it in terms of investment advice, mostly in cryptocurrencies.

This was also the case when Musk posted a photo of his puppy on October 4 with the message “Floki Frunkpuppy”, which stimulated several previously unknown cryptocurrencies containing the word “Floki” in their name.

Written by Laura Sanchez

