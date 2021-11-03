Elon Musk is ready to sell Tesla shares to help millions of hungry people of the planet – News

The head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, is ready to sell Tesla’s assets, provided that the UN transparently proves that a tiny percentage of his fortune will help solve the hunger crisis on Earth. The post was in response to a comment by David Beasley, head of the United Nations World Food Program, who told CNN Connect the World that a $ 6 billion donation from billionaires like Musk and Bezos will help 42 million on the brink of death.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world and the first person to have a fortune of over $ 300 billion. Now his fortune has grown to $ 311 billion, so the above amount is a trifle for him.

But Musk is not convinced that these funds will solve the crisis. He asks for proof from the UN, and is ready to sell Tesla’s assets right now. He also requires a full report on how exactly these funds will be spent.

In a chat on social media, Beasley reassures the dollar billionaire that the organization has open source transparency and accounting tools. The innovator’s team can analyze everything itself in order to be sure of the transparency of the case. In addition, he noted that the World Food Program did not claim that these billions would help completely eradicate the hunger crisis. But saving 42 million lives is quite.