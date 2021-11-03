Elon Musk Says He Wants To Become Bogus Dogecoin CEO | Blockchain24

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he is going to become the fictitious CEO of Dogecoin.

To me! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021

This came after Billy Marcus, co-founder of the viral meme cryptocurrency, tweeted that he would announce who would take the position today.

It looks like Musk posted a post volunteering for the top spot.

Back in April 2019, the Tesla boss was named the CEO of the Dogecoin community as an April Fool’s joke. Musk won a Twitter poll that also included Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Litecoin creator Charlie Lee and Metal CEO Marshall Hayner.

We have heeded your concerns. We decided that Dogecoin really needed a CEO. Someone who can lead us into the future while maintaining our core values. Below are the candidates, vote wisely. @ VitalikButerin @SatoshiLite @elonmusk @MarshallHayner – Dogecoin (@dogecoin) April 1, 2019

However, the joke went too far. In early 2021, Dogecoin staged a monstrous rally that propelled the joking cryptocurrency to the top of the crypto charts. In early May, its market capitalization reached a staggering $ 90 billion.

Musk argued that turning a joke coin into a viable currency would be “the most ironic outcome”: