Elon Musk Says He Wants To Become Bogus Dogecoin CEO | Blockchain24

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he is going to become the fictitious CEO of Dogecoin.
To me!
– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021
This came after Billy Marcus, co-founder of the viral meme cryptocurrency, tweeted that he would announce who would take the position today.
It looks like Musk posted a post volunteering for the top spot.
Back in April 2019, the Tesla boss was named the CEO of the Dogecoin community as an April Fool’s joke. Musk won a Twitter poll that also included Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Litecoin creator Charlie Lee and Metal CEO Marshall Hayner.
We have heeded your concerns. We decided that Dogecoin really needed a CEO. Someone who can lead us into the future while maintaining our core values.
Below are the candidates, vote wisely. @ VitalikButerin @SatoshiLite @elonmusk @MarshallHayner
– Dogecoin (@dogecoin) April 1, 2019
However, the joke went too far. In early 2021, Dogecoin staged a monstrous rally that propelled the joking cryptocurrency to the top of the crypto charts. In early May, its market capitalization reached a staggering $ 90 billion.
Musk argued that turning a joke coin into a viable currency would be “the most ironic outcome”:
Fate loves irony. What would be the most ironic outcome? Currency, started as a joke, actually becomes real currency.