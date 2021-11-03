Elon Musk’s fake account was verified on Facebook

It became known that the unofficial Facebook page of the head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk was mistakenly verified, i.e. “Got a tick.” The source notes that from the moment this story became known to the general public, Elon Musk’s fan account on Facebook became unavailable.

The owner of the page or the moderators of the social network could block it. Note that this account was initially positioned as a fan page, and its owner did not try to impersonate Elon Musk. The source notes that the first posts on this account appeared on October 21. One of them is related to the change of the main profile picture, and the others duplicate the tweets published in Musk’s real Twitter account.

It is curious that the original owner of the page is a certain Kizito Gavin, who created the account on July 28, 2019. The page owner’s name has changed several times since then, until on October 17, Elon Musk was indicated in the account owner field. It is also noteworthy that the word official (ElonMuscoffici) has been truncated in the URL, which also indicates inauthenticity.

At the moment, it is not known on whose initiative the page was blocked. Representatives of Meta (until recently Facebook), which is the owner of the social network, have so far refrained from commenting on this issue.