Elon Musk’s puppy was appointed pseudo-president of the “meme” cryptocurrency: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

Elon Musk was promoted to pseudo-director of Dogecoin, and his puppy became pseudo-president. About this in his Twitter account said the creator of the “meme” cryptocurrency Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

“The new fictitious chairman of the board of directors is none other than Elon Musk. I think he knows a little about money, leadership and memes. Ilona Floki’s adorable puppy will be named a fictitious president. ” wrote Nakamoto. Dogecoin has gained 0.74 percent over the past 24 hours and is trading at $ 0.27 at the time of writing, according to CoinDesk.

The digital coin depicts a dog of the same breed as the Mask’s puppy – Shiba Inu. Earlier in October, the billionaire spoke about his investments in cryptocurrencies and stated that his portfolio contains Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. Musk explained his support for the “meme” coin by the fact that he considers Dogecoin to be a popular cryptocurrency, since many of his employees are investing in it.

The billionaire’s tweets have repeatedly both raised and collapsed the rate of various cryptocurrencies. After the billionaire talked about his investment, the altcoin Shiba Inu, dubbed the killer Dogecoin, dropped in value. On November 3, following Musk’s tweets, three previously unknown cryptocurrencies surged hundreds of percent.