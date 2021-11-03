https://ria.ru/20211103/bolduin-1757487243.html
Emilio Baldwin’s missing cat has been found in the United States
2021-11-03T09: 16
2021-11-03T09: 16
2021-11-03T10: 10
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The missing cat Emilio of the family of actor Alec Baldwin was found. Earlier, the Baldwin family, who became a participant in the fatal incident on the set of the film in the United States, announced the disappearance of the Bengal cat Emilio. “We found him. Thanks to everyone who helped,” the wife wrote on Instagram actor Hilaria. According to Hilaria, Emilio appears to have broken his leg. Baldwin’s wife also added that she would not mention those who helped the family in their search for the cat, as the paparazzi and tabloids are trying to contact everyone who is in any way connected with the Baldwin. “As I write this message, people through the branches trees … taking pictures of me … We were chased in cars when we were with our children … It’s dangerous, “- said Hilaria. Baldwin, who starred in the western” Rast “, during the rehearsal of the episode, fired a pistol, which turned out to be not loaded with blanks, but with live ammunition. As a result of the shooting, which took place on October 21, a woman operator was killed and the director was seriously wounded. No charges have been filed against the actor yet, an investigation is underway.
