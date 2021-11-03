Ethereum has renewed its all-time high – the cryptocurrency rate has exceeded $ 4 600

Last month, Bitcoin updated its all-time high, reaching $ 67,000 per unit of cryptocurrency, and now it was Ethereum’s turn – during trading on November 3, the rate of the second most popular cryptocurrency briefly exceeded $ 4,640, which is a new all-time high.

Ethereum’s new all-time high is $ 4,642.48 per unit of cryptocurrency, according to CoinDesk data.

Now the Ethereum rate is slightly lower – at the time of writing the news, per unit of cryptocurrency on the exchanges gives about $ 4480.

Among other altcoins, Ethereum stands out for the fact that gaming video cards are suitable and massively used for its mining, which are now in great shortage. In May, the Ethereum Foundation announced a transition to a Proof of Stake model before the end of the year, in which mining is dependent on stakeholder participation, not hardware. This should make GPU mining meaningless, but it hasn’t happened yet. Meanwhile, video card prices continue to rise.

Video cards continue to rise in price, prices for Radeon RX 6000 are twice as high as recommended