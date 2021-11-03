Ethereum – up to $ 20,000, bitcoin – indefinitely: investors shared their predictions

Participants of the crypto community shared their vision of the prospects for the further movement of the course of digital assets.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – started Wednesday with a sideways movement. As of 09:09 (Moscow time), the digital asset is trading at $ 62,844. Recall that the maximum value of bitcoin was registered on October 20, 2021 at an altitude of $ 66,930.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Against the background of the sideways movement of the digital asset rate, members of the crypto community decided to share their forecasts for bitcoin and the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, which managed to update its absolute maximum at $ 4638 this morning (according to the CoinMarketCap resource).

Bitcoin and Ethereum predictions

PlanB, a popular analyst in the crypto community, believes that new highs await bitcoin ahead. According to the signals of the S2F forecasting model developed by him, by the end of the year, BTC will be able to break through the level of $ 100 thousand.

Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano joins PlanB’s prediction. In his opinion, the fundamental basis for the positive movement of bitcoin may be the mistakes of the authorities, which will lead to an increase in the popularity of cryptocurrencies as independent financial instruments.

“The President of the United States seriously believes that food prices are rising because companies are driving up prices and violating federal laws,” said Anthony Pompliano, adding that this attitude of the authorities to problems opens up unlimited growth prospects for independent bitcoin regulators.

Analyst Willie Wu also sees the prospect of updating bitcoin’s absolute maximum. Additionally, he drew attention to the potential for further growth of Ethereum. In his opinion, the current price of ETH does not reflect all the possibilities of the cryptocurrency.

Analyst Michael Van De Popp agreed with Willie Wu’s opinion that Ethereum is ahead of growth. He believes that in the near future the ETH rate will be able to reach the level of $ 20 thousand.

Meanwhile, the authorities of El Salvador told on the results of investing in bitcoin. With the income received from BTC, the regulators plan to start the construction of 20 schools.

Recall that the authorities of El Salvador legalized bitcoin on September 7, 2021. In parallel, regulators launched cryptocurrency mining on the energy of volcanoes. Despite organizing their own digital asset mining, the country’s authorities also continue to purchase BTC.