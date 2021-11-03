EU Adopted Arctic Strategy Will Leave Europe Without Gas and Oil

The recently published EU Arctic strategy was not the basis for continuing the climate dialogue, but rather caused confusion. Among a wide range of initiatives, it contains a ban on the exploration and production of oil, gas and coal in the Arctic – a region that is the zone of activity of some non-EU European countries, as well as such oil and gas giants as Russia, the United States and Canada.

This initiative looks even more surprising against the backdrop of the unfolding European energy crisis, which weakened a little (gas prices dropped below $ 1,000 per thousand cubic meters), but remains a powerful factor that has a negative impact on both individual industries and ordinary consumers.

One of the reasons for the crisis was that the European Union approached the heating season with the lowest level of gas reserves in underground storage over the past 10 years. In addition, the European energy system was not ready to quickly switch to alternative fuels, which provided low price elasticity of demand. As a result, gas prices reached unprecedented levels, although prices for oil, oil products and coal remained at relatively acceptable levels.

In Russia, the Yamal Peninsula alone, one of the key gas production centers in the Arctic zone, produces about 150 billion cubic meters of gas. A significant part of them is supplied to the European market and is comparable to the total volume of pipeline gas exports to Europe. And in the next 5-6 years, gas production may significantly exceed 200 billion cubic meters per year, which is part of the general trend towards the shift of oil and gas production projects to the north.

Thus, the role of the Arctic region as a source of energy resources will only grow in the future. And, in the event of a ban, even a gradual one, on the extraction of energy resources in this zone, the current crisis may seem like slight volatility. For example, the rise in gas prices, which has already affected the fertilizer industry, may completely paralyze it in a number of gas importing countries, removing from the market up to 25 million tons of nitrogen fertilizers in the equivalent of ammonia. The alternative is unprecedented measures to support the agricultural sector or the rise in food prices in the world.

Of course, it is fair to say that the Arctic region is very sensitive to climate change and in itself is an essential part of the formation of the natural processes of our planet. But, in contrast to extreme initiatives with unpredictable consequences, which include the EU’s Arctic strategy, there are more civilized options, the key condition for the implementation of which is international cooperation.

The platform for such cooperation has long existed – the Arctic Council. It is an international organization designed to promote cooperation between the Arctic countries in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development of the circumpolar regions, both at the ministerial and high levels.

To address environmental and climate issues, the Arctic Council has already created the necessary programs and working groups. Last year, a large-scale project was completed aimed at reducing emissions of climatic pollutants when flaring associated petroleum gas (APG) through the introduction of the best available technologies and industry practices. The companies’ implementation of gas programs and climate projects in the region are expected to reduce emissions by more than 70 percent by 2025 against the level of 2018. This is an excellent result, noted both at the Russian and international expert levels.

In other oil production processes (in addition to APG utilization), as well as in the gas and coal industries, the current level of technology development also makes it possible to comprehensively solve climatic problems. For example, the global gas industry emits more than 2 billion tons of CO2-equivalent greenhouse gases annually, more than half of which is methane. In the Arctic, its share is even greater. The technological approach will make it possible to reduce emissions from the gas industry in this region by 50-60 percent in the next 5-7 years. Moreover, more than half of the projects due to which these indicators have been achieved will have a positive economic effect.

Since this year, Russia has assumed the chairmanship of the Arctic Council, and now we have the opportunity to achieve significant results in the field of reducing emissions from the extractive industries through partnership and cooperation. This will not only provide an opportunity to participate in the search for rational solutions to climate issues, but will also allow the country, as the leader of the global gas industry, to shape their key areas.